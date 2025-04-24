LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Senior plc (SNR.L), on Thursday, issued its trading update for the first quarter of 2025 ahead of its Annual General Meeting on 25 April.The Group reported robust trading, with a healthy book-to-bill ratio of 1.34, and revenue growth of 3% on a constant currency basis. Aerospace revenue increased 4%, driven by civil aerospace expansion, while Flexonics maintained steady performance, balancing gains in downstream oil & gas with anticipated declines in upstream oil & gas.Despite announced tariffs, Senior reassures that the direct impact remains limited and manageable, with close monitoring of broader macroeconomic trends.The Aerostructures sale process continues to make strong progress, with negotiations at an advanced stage. The Group remains committed to maximizing shareholder value and will provide further updates as discussions progress.Looking ahead, the Board maintains its full-year outlook, anticipating continued growth in line with expectations. Aerospace is forecasted to see further expansion in H2, supported by increasing aircraft build rates, operational efficiencies, and improved contract pricing. Aerostructures operating profit is projected between £9 million to £11 million, with the majority expected in the second half of the year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX