

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - TotalEnergies SE (TTE), a French energy and petroleum company, said on Tuesday that it has inked a deal with Saint-Gobain (CODGF.PK) to supply renewable electricity of 875GWh to Saint-Gobain's French facilities from January 2026 for over a period of five years.



Financial terms of the transaction have not been divulged.



TotalEnergies will supply assured that the electricity is produced by its wind and solar plants in the northeast and south of France, and the Loire Valley.



The contract for renewable electricity between the two companies adds to a previous agreement, signed in June 2023, for the sale to Saint-Gobain of biomethane produced by TotalEnergies at its BioBearn site.



