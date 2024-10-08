Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Co.: Cheech & Chong's Dispensoria Expands to Maine

Iconic duo Cheech & Chong to visit Portland for an exclusive meet and greet, celebrating the grand opening of their first Maine Dispensoria.

PORTLAND, ME / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Maine is about to experience a whole new way to shop for cannabis. Cheech & Chong's Dispensorias are coming to the Pine Tree State, bringing their iconic blend of humor, community, and counterculture spirit.

Cheech & Chong's Dispensoria in Portland, Maine, Open Now





This expansion adds to their growing presence in Massachusetts and New Mexico, giving Maine residents the chance to experience the "Dispensoria Difference" crafted by the "Godfathers of Ganja" themselves, Cheech & Chong. The first Cheech & Chong's Dispensoria in Maine will open its doors in Portland on October 10, with additional stores in Bangor and Milo coming soon.

In partnership with East Coast Gold Inc., this expansion allows Mainers to enjoy the unique retail experience that Cheech & Chong are known for - blending high-quality products with a fun, welcoming environment that fosters community and celebrates cannabis culture.

"Partnering with Cheech & Chong is a dream come true," said Avi Ruimy, owner of East Coast Gold Inc. "We're so excited to bring a retail experience unlike any other to Maine. With multiple locations in the works, we can't wait to bring this legendary brand across the state."

"Our Dispensorias are about more than just buying cannabis - they immerse you in a world where cannabis culture is celebrated with humor and fun," said Cheech Marin, co-founder of Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company. "We wanted to create a space that's welcoming, laid-back, and makes the whole experience enjoyable from the moment you walk through the door."

"We wanted to give people a place where they can smile while they shop," added Tommy Chong. "The plant brings joy, and the space where you get it should too."

The design of Cheech & Chong's Dispensorias reflects the quirky and fun-loving nature of the duo, making them non-intimidating and inviting for all cannabis consumers, from the "canna-curious" to certified "canna-connoisseurs."

The funky, colorful design encourages a relaxed atmosphere where everyone feels welcome.

"At Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company, community is at the heart of everything we do," said Jasmine Marin, VP of Design for Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Co. "We've created spaces that are inclusive and inviting for everyone. The funky designs aren't just for fun - they make our stores approachable, bringing Cheech & Chong's mission of making cannabis more accessible to life in full color."

To mark the opening of the Portland Dispensoria, Cheech and Chong will be hosting a special meet and greet at the store on October 13 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans to meet the comedy legends in person and receive a limited edition signed poster commemorating the event.

How to Qualify: RSVP HERE and shop at our new Cheech & Chong's Dispensoria in Portland or East Coast Gold in Bangor before October 13. Spend at least $100 and keep your receipt. Be among the first 250 guests to present your receipt at the meet and greet, and you'll receive a limited edition signed poster and a chance to hang with Cheech & Chong.

Event Details:

When: October 13, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Where: Cheech & Chong's Dispensoria, 58 Exchange St, Portland, ME 04101

RSVP today and join us for a legendary celebration with Cheech and Chong! Entry to the meet and greet is on a first-come, first-served basis, so make sure to arrive early. Please note that while posters will be signed in advance, no additional signatures will be available on-site.

For more information and to RSVP, visit https://cheechandchong.com/portland-dispensoria/

About Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company:

Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company is a leading cannabis lifestyle brand built on over 50 years of advocacy, entertainment, and education. Its mission is to provide high-quality, safe, and reliable cannabis products to consumers while promoting the benefits and positive impact of the plant. At Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company, cannabis is more than just a plant - it is a lifestyle that brings people together and promotes well-being. The company's history and legacy are rooted in humor and activism, and it continues to honor those values today. Visit CheechAndChong.com.

About East Coast Gold Inc.

Established in 2018 in Bangor, Maine, East Coast Gold Inc. is a premier, vertically integrated cannabis company. Specializing in innovative extraction and product manufacturing, the company creates a diverse range of high-quality, award-winning cannabis products including concentrates, edibles, and infused goods. East Coast Gold's commitment to the highest standards ensures consistent, potent, and pure products for their customers.

The marks CHEECH & CHONG and DISPENSORIA are trademarks of, or licensed by, Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company.

