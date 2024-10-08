

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Commerzbank AG (CRZBY.PK), a privet lender, said on Tuesday it is expanding its offerings for ultra-high-net-worth individuals or UHNWI and family offices or FO.



With this, the bank emphases its growth ambitions in this dynamic market segment with a new management level.



The Bank is consolidating relevant expertise and highly specialized departments into a dedicated UHNWI & FO division and will open two additional locations for holistic advisory services to this client group.



The division primarily focusses on ultra-high-net-worth families, private individuals, and small and medium-sized enterprises.



In addition to Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, and Munich, specialist teams in Hamburg and Stuttgart will also be responsible for the personal support of complex individual mandates.



Sebastian Ahlhorn, who joined Commerzbank at the beginning of this year as Managing Director, will head the new UHNWI & FO division.



The overall responsibility for the new division lies with Christian Hassel, Divisional Board Member Wealth Management and Private Banking.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News