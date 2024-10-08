Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
08.10.2024 14:38 Uhr
85 Leser
Solitario Resources Corp.: Solitario CEO to Present at John Tumazos Very Independent Research, LLC

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Solitario Resources Corp. ("Solitario") (NYSE American:XPL)(TSX:SLR) is pleased to report President and CEO Chris Herald will provide a live webcast presentation at the John Tumazos Very Independent Research, LLC on Wednesday, October 9th, 2024, at 2:45 pm EDT. Mr. Herald plans to review the Golden Crest's maiden drilling program in South Dakota. and will also provide an update on its advanced-stage Florida Canyon and Lik high-grade zinc projects. To access the live presentation, please register in advance here.

About Solitario

Solitario is a natural resource exploration company focused on high-quality Tier-1 gold and zinc exploration projects. The Company is traded on the NYSE American ("XPL") and on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("SLR"). In addition to its South Dakota property holdings, Solitario holds a 50% joint venture interest (Teck Resources 50%) in the high-grade Lik zinc deposit in Alaska and a 39% joint venture interest (Nexa Resources 61%) in the high-grade Florida Canyon zinc project in Peru. At Florida Canyon, Solitario is carried to production through its joint venture arrangement with Nexa. Solitario's Management and Directors hold approximately 8.4% (excluding options) of the Company's 81.6 million shares outstanding. Solitario's cash balance and marketable securities stand at approximately US$7.8 million. Additional information about Solitario is available online at www.solitarioresources.com.

Solitario has a long history of committed Environmental, Social and Responsible Governance ("ESG") of its business. We realize ESG issues are also important to investors, employees, and all stakeholders, including communities in which we work. We are committed to conducting our business in a manner that supports positive environmental and social initiatives and responsible corporate governance. Importantly, we work with joint venture partners that not only value the importance of ESG issues in the conduct of their business on our joint venture projects but are leaders in the industry in this important segment of our business.

For More Information Please Contact:
Chris Herald, President & CEO
303-534-1030 ext. 1

SOURCE: Solitario Resources Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
