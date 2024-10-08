M2i Global Inc: Global Remediation Inc, in Collaboration with M2i Global, Inc. and Linecrest Pty Ltd. Announce Licensing Agreement to Transform Mineral Extraction Efficiencies

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Global Remediation Inc, in collaboration with M2i Global, Inc. ("M2i," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (OTCQB:MTWO), a company specializing in the development and execution of a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals, is pleased to announce a Licensing agreement facilitated by Komodo Capital Pty Ltd with Australia's Linecrest Pty Ltd. This agreement aims to revolutionize and enhance the sustainability and security of critical mineral supply chains.

M2i's ecosystem provides partners with access to turnkey solutions, facilitating expanded business opportunities, securing offtake agreements, influencing strategic government policy, engaging with aligned NGOs, and trusted laboratories.

Linecrest Pty Ltd, in collaboration with its research and development partner Nova Terra Limited and Australian Universities, is a leading provider of innovative mineral processing technology. Together, they have developed a proven, cutting-edge technology in Australia that is now entering the next stage of commercialization. Their advanced processing methodology, which integrates X-Ray fluorescence (XRF) and infrared technology to detect and sort minerals at a commercial scale, has demonstrated its ability to increase mining efficiencies and reduce highly contaminated waste by over 30%.

Major General (Ret) Alberto Rosende, Chief Executive Officer of M2i commented: "Through Global Remediation, our licensing agreement with Linecrest Pty Ltd. is a reflection of M2i's commitment to driving innovation and sustainability across industries. By combining Linecrest's pioneering beneficiation technologies with our expertise in critical mineral supply chains, we are poised to reshape resource extraction in a way that prioritizes ethics and efficiency."

Rodney Illingworth, Director of Linecrest Pty Ltd, added: "Our licensing agreement with M2i through Global Remediation is a significant step forward in the next stage of commercializing our advanced beneficiation technology and waste contaminant removal processes. This agreement, supported by research from Nova Terra Limited and Australian universities, complements our goal to distribute the technology developed for the extraction and processing of critical minerals while adhering to best practices in the mining sector. By leveraging this technology, we aim to increase the value of mined materials, reduce the environmental impact of highly contaminated waste, and ensure our projects are socially and economically responsible. We are excited to work together to deliver transformative outcomes for the mining industry and the communities we engage with."

Doug Cole, Chairman of Global Remediation commented: "Our agreement with Linecrest and M2i represents a key step in the commercialization of transformative technologies vital to resource recovery and environmental sustainability. At Global Remediation, we focus on optimizing mineral extraction from compromised sites while maintaining the highest standards of social and environmental responsibility. This collaboration drives the future of sustainable resource management and supports our mission to build a resilient, ethical supply chain that addresses the global shortage of critical minerals. Linecrest's technology will be instrumental in advancing more sustainable mining practices worldwide."

About M2i Global, Inc. (OTCQB:MTWO): M2i Global, Inc., through its subsidiary U.S. Minerals and Metals Corp., provides engineering, research, and services that integrate people, technology, and solutions from across sectors to ensure access to critical minerals and metals for national defense and economic security. The Company aims to establish a Strategic Mineral Reserve in partnership with the U.S. Federal Government, creating a resilient supply chain that addresses the global shortage of essential minerals and metals.

About Komodo Capital Pty Ltd: Komodo Capital is a specialist in mergers, acquisitions and advisory group, leverages strong, long-standing relationships with over 25 Australian mineral and mining companies to secure critical minerals for global supply chains. Focused on connecting Australian resources with the U.S. government and free trade partners, Komodo plays a key role in ensuring the supply of essential minerals, supporting sustainable industry growth and economic security.

AboutLinecrest Pty Ltd: Linecrest is a pioneer in advanced mining technologies, specializing in the beneficiation and removal of waste contaminants. With a focus on sustainable and optimized processing, Linecrest enhances the extraction and value of critical minerals while minimizing environmental impacts. By integrating cutting-edge technologies and best practices in mining, Linecrest is committed to delivering socially, economically, and environmentally responsible solutions that transform industries and support communities around the world.

About Global Remediation Inc. Global Remediation Inc. specializes in licensing and implementing advanced technologies to address environmental and operational challenges. Focused on the remediation and resource extraction from brownfields, the company restores economic potential while minimizing environmental impact. Beyond mining, Global Remediation partners with industries like energy and manufacturing to improve sustainability and efficiency in resource recovery. Through innovation and strategic partnerships, it transforms underutilized lands into productive, eco-friendly assets for a sustainable future.

