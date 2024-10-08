

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI), Tuesday announced the launch of Warner Bros. Discovery's (WBD) English-language U.S. lifestyle and factual brands in Canada, starting January 1, 2025.



The announcement comes as Bell Media has ended its legal efforts to block Discovery channels in Canada.



The communications and entertainment company will launch TV channels for Discovery ID and Discovery. Additionally, the content from Cooking, OWN, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, and Discovery Science will be available on demand and via Citytv+ on Amazon Prime Video Channels.



Currently, Rogers's stock is trading at $38.33, down 0.51 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



