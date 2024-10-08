Aflac: 5 Ways to Prepare for an Upcoming Hospital Stay

An upcoming hospital stay can be a source of anxiety and worry. Luckily, a bit of preparation goes a long way in helping ensure your peace of mind for whatever procedure lies ahead. Before you head to the hospital, follow the steps below to help you be as prepared as possible.

Gather insurance documentation and make sure it's up-to-date

Organizing your insurance documentation in the weeks leading up to your hospital stay can help you understand the financial implications of your visit and ensure things are in order for any loved ones who may be helping you. Pull together policy information for your medical benefits, whether through your employer or an individual policy, hospital indemnity insurance , and any other coverage that might help pay for your stay.

Even if your hospital stay is not for a serious health challenge, this is a good reminder to consider checking your will, life insurance coverage and other related documents from time to time. Doing so can ensure that everything is up-to-date in accordance with your current priorities. For example, if you've gone through a life-changing event like a divorce or the birth of a child in the last few years but haven't updated your will or insurance beneficiaries, you may decide to do so. Planning ahead can help you ensure that your last wishes will be followed in case of the unexpected.

Pack your hospital bag

There are few things more stressful than getting to the hospital only to realize you've forgotten critical items at home. Packing your bag a few days in advance gives you the opportunity to double and triple check that you'll have everything you need. There are a few items you won't want to forget as you pack, including:

Medications (including a list of all medications you're currently taking that you can provide to the care team on arrival)

Comfortable clothing, such as pajamas, a robe, outerwear, and socks

Books, electronics, and chargers

Personal care items and toiletries, such as deodorant, a toothbrush, and toothpaste

Arrange for dependent or pet care

If you take care of someone at home, whether a dependent or a pet, be sure to arrange care for them before you leave. That includes making plans for care in extenuating circumstances. Planning for a longer hospital stay just in case can often help you feel more settled.

Plan for support when you get home

You'll likely have plenty of support while you're in the hospital. But unless you have a partner or dependents living with you, you may be alone when you're released. It's wise to line up aftercare before you go in for your procedure to be sure someone will be there for you.

You may opt for in-home nursing care to help you with certain activities of daily living, like bathing, getting dressed, or preparing meals. More extensive procedures may require around-the-clock care. Ask questions of your nursing staff in advance so you can plan for adequate support.

Consider future changes to your insurance coverage

As you gather insurance documentation, you may uncover that you need to make updates to your current policies to provide more robust coverage. While you may not be able to secure another health or life insurance policy before your upcoming hospital stay, you can plan for the types of coverage you'll apply for when you get home.

Options like accident insurance or critical illness coverage may be worth exploring during your next open enrollment period. And you may also consider increasing life insurance coverage to meet your loved ones' current financial needs.

The bottom line

Taking these steps to prepare for an upcoming hospital stay can make you feel more relaxed on the day of your visit. Making sure medical, insurance, and end-of-life documentation is up to date and planning for the care of your home, dependents, and pets can give you peace of mind that everything is taken care of no matter how long you're gone.

Coverage underwritten by American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus . In New York, coverage is underwritten by American Family Life Assurance Company of New York.

Hospital B4000: In Delaware, Policies B40100DE & B4010HDE. In Idaho, Policies B40100ID & B4010HID. In Oklahoma, Policies B40100OK & B4010HOK. In Virginia, Policies B40100VA & B4010HVA. Accident: A36000: In Delaware, Policies A36100DE-A36400DE, & A363OFDE. In Idaho, Policies A36100ID-A36400ID, & A363OFID. In Oklahoma, Policies A36100OK- A36400OK, & A363OFOK. In Virginia, Policies A36100VA - A36400VA, & A363OFVA. A37000: In DE, Policies A371AA & A371BA. In ID, Policy A37000ID. In OK, Policy A37000OK. In VA, Policies A371AAVA & A371BAVA. Critical Illness: In Delaware, Policies A73100DE & A7310HDE. Policies B71100, B71200, B7130H & B7140H. In Oklahoma, Policies A73100OK & A7310HOK. Policies B71100OK & B7110HOK. In Virginia, Policy A73100VA. Life: 68000: In Arkansas, Idaho, Oklahoma, & Virginia, Policies: ICC1368100, ICC1368200, ICC1368300, ICC1368400. In Delaware, Policies A68100-A68400. 65000: In Virginia, Policies ICC0965JTO & ICC0965JWO. B61000: In AR ID, OK, & VA, Policies: ICC18B61JWO & ICC18B61JTO. In DE, Policies B61JWO, B61JTO. B60000: In AR, ID, OK, & VA, Policies: ICC18B60C10, ICC18B60100, ICC18B60200, ICC18B60300, & ICC18B60400. Q60000 whole: In AR, DE, Policy Q60100M. In ID, Policy Q60100MID. In OK, Policy Q60100MOK. Q60000 term: In DE, Policies Q60200M. In AR, ID, OK Policies ICC18Q60200M, ICC18Q60300C, ICC18Q60400C.

Coverage may not be available in all states, including but not limited to DE, ID, NJ, NM, NY or VA. Benefits/premium rates may vary based on state and plan levels. Optional riders may be available at an additional cost. Policies and riders may also contain a waiting period. Refer to the exact policy and rider forms for benefit details, definitions, limitations and exclusions.?

Content within this article is provided for general informational purposes and is not provided as tax, legal, health, or financial advice for any person or for any specific situation. Employers, employees, and other individuals should contact their own advisers about their situations. For complete details, including availability and costs of Aflac insurance, please contact your local Aflac agent.??

Aflac WWHQ | 1932 Wynnton Road | Columbus, GA 31999

Z2400863 Exp. 9/25

CONTACT:

Senior PR & Corporate Communications

contact: Angie Blackmar,

706-392-2097 or ABlackmar2@aflac.com

SOURCE: Aflac

View the original press release on accesswire.com