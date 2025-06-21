

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On June 12, 2025, Aflac Inc. detected unauthorized activity within its U.S. network and promptly activated its cyber incident response protocols, successfully containing the breach within hours.



The company confirmed that no ransomware was involved and that its business operations including underwriting policies, processing claims, and serving customers remain fully functional.



Initial findings indicate the intrusion was part of a broader cybercrime campaign targeting the insurance industry, likely orchestrated by a sophisticated group employing social engineering tactics. These methods, which trick employees into revealing credentials or granting access, allowed attackers to infiltrate Aflac's network.



Aflac has retained leading cybersecurity experts to assist in the ongoing investigation. The company is reviewing potentially affected files, which may include claims data, health information, Social Security numbers, and other personal details relating to customers, beneficiaries, employees, and agents. While this review is in its early stages, Aflac emphasized its commitment to transparency and customer protection.



To support those potentially impacted, Aflac is offering 24 months of complimentary credit monitoring, identity theft protection, and Medical Shield coverage. A dedicated call center will open on June 20 to assist concerned individuals.



This breach comes amid a wave of cyberattacks on major insurers, including Erie Insurance and Philadelphia Insurance Companies. The attacks have been linked to the notorious cybercrime group Scattered Spider, known for rapid, coordinated assaults on large organizations.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News