World-class lithium business to strengthen Rio Tinto's position as global leader in

energy transition commodities

Counter-cyclical expansion into a high-growth market, aligned with Rio Tinto's long-term strategy and disciplined capital allocation framework

Rio Tinto's scale, project development capabilities and financial strength to unlock full potential of

Arcadium Lithium's Tier 1 resource base

Rio Tinto and Arcadium Lithium plc ("Arcadium Lithium" or "Arcadium") (NYSE: ALTM) (ASX: LTM) today announced a definitive agreement (the "Transaction Agreement") under which Rio Tinto will acquire Arcadium in an all-cash transaction for US$5.85 per share (the "Transaction"). The Transaction represents a premium of 90% to Arcadium's closing price of $3.08 per share on 4 October 2024, a premium of 39% to Arcadium's volume-weighted average price (VWAP) since Arcadium was created on 4 January 2024, and values Arcadium's diluted share capital at approximately $6.7 billion1

The Transaction will bring Arcadium's world-class, complementary lithium business into Rio Tinto's portfolio, establishing a global leader in energy transition commodities from aluminium and copper to high-grade iron ore and lithium.

Arcadium is a global, fast-growing, vertically integrated lithium chemicals producer with an asset base of long-life, low-cost operations and growth projects. It has leading capabilities in lithium chemicals manufacturing and extraction processes, including hard-rock mining, conventional brine extraction and direct lithium extraction. Arcadium's current annual lithium production capacity across a range of products including lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate is 75,000 tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent2, with expansion plans in place to more than double capacity by the end of 20283. Arcadium's global operations, comprising approximately 2,400 employees, include facilities and projects in Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Officer Jakob Stausholm said: "Acquiring Arcadium Lithium is a significant step forward in Rio Tinto's long-term strategy, creating a world-class lithium business alongside our leading aluminium and copper operations to supply materials needed for the energy transition. Arcadium Lithium is an outstanding business today and we will bring our scale, development capabilities and financial strength to realise the full potential of its Tier 1 portfolio. This is a counter-cyclical expansion aligned with our disciplined capital allocation framework, increasing our exposure to a high-growth, attractive market at the right point in the cycle.

"We look forward to building on Arcadium Lithium's contributions to the countries and communities where it operates, drawing on the strong presence we already have in these regions. Our team has deep conviction in the long-term value that combining our offerings will deliver to all stakeholders."

Arcadium Lithium CEO Paul Graves said: "We are confident that this is a compelling cash offer that reflects a full and fair long-term value for our business and de-risks our shareholders' exposure to the execution of our development portfolio and market volatility. Arcadium Lithium is a leading global lithium producer with the widest offering of lithium chemical products and a world-class manufacturing network, backed by a broad technology portfolio and expertise in all aspects of the lithium value chain. This agreement with Rio Tinto demonstrates the value in what we have built over many years at Arcadium Lithium and its predecessor companies, and we are excited that this transaction will give us the opportunity to accelerate and expand our strategy, for the benefit of our customers, our employees, and the communities in which we operate."

Compelling Strategic and Financial Rationale

The transaction will bring Rio Tinto's scale, development capabilities and financial strength to realise the full potential of the Arcadium portfolio.

Tier 1 assets. Arcadium is one of the world's leading global lithium platforms, with diversified production and processing capabilities, a broad range of high-performance lithium products, a highly attractive suite of growth projects, and long-term blue-chip customer relationships. Its Tier 1 assets have maintained high margins through-the-cycle, and its resource base is expected to support ~130% capacity growth by 2028 within Rio Tinto's existing geographies 2 . Rio Tinto's and Arcadium's combined assets will represent the world's largest lithium resource base and make Rio Tinto one of the leading lithium producers globally on a pro-forma basis.

Arcadium is one of the world's leading global lithium platforms, with diversified production and processing capabilities, a broad range of high-performance lithium products, a highly attractive suite of growth projects, and long-term blue-chip customer relationships. Its Tier 1 assets have maintained high margins through-the-cycle, and its resource base is expected to support ~130% capacity growth by 2028 within Rio Tinto's existing geographies . Rio Tinto's and Arcadium's combined assets will represent the world's largest lithium resource base and make Rio Tinto one of the leading lithium producers globally on a pro-forma basis. Complementary capabilities . Rio Tinto has the balance sheet strength and proven project delivery capability to execute and, over time, accelerate the full potential from Arcadium's Tier 1 resource base. Rio Tinto and Arcadium have complementary footprints and deep experience in Argentina and Quebec, where Rio Tinto expects to establish world-class lithium hubs with clear opportunities for sharing skillsets and reducing costs. Combining Rio Tinto and Arcadium's technological leadership in lithium extraction, the transaction will position Rio Tinto to become a market leader in lithium processing. Rio Tinto looks forward to building on Arcadium's history of commercial excellence that includes multi-year relationships with leading OEMs and battery companies, by ensuring reliable, low-cost and sustainable supply.

. Rio Tinto has the balance sheet strength and proven project delivery capability to execute and, over time, accelerate the full potential from Arcadium's Tier 1 resource base. Rio Tinto and Arcadium have complementary footprints and deep experience in Argentina and Quebec, where Rio Tinto expects to establish world-class lithium hubs with clear opportunities for sharing skillsets and reducing costs. Combining Rio Tinto and Arcadium's technological leadership in lithium extraction, the transaction will position Rio Tinto to become a market leader in lithium processing. Rio Tinto looks forward to building on Arcadium's history of commercial excellence that includes multi-year relationships with leading OEMs and battery companies, by ensuring reliable, low-cost and sustainable supply. Compelling economics . The transaction offers compelling value driven by accelerating volume growth in a rising market contributing to significantly higher EBITDA and free cash flow in the outer years, before anticipated synergies. Acquiring Arcadium is consistent with Rio Tinto's disciplined approach to capital allocation and will unlock significant value for shareholders, underpinned by the financial strength that we will bring. Rio Tinto will maintain its strong balance sheet following the close of this transaction, in line with its Single A credit rating, as well as its long track record of shareholder returns. Rio Tinto expects Arcadium's projected growth capital expenditure to represent approximately 5% of Rio Tinto's group capital expenditure of up to $10 billion across 2025 and 2026.

. The transaction offers compelling value driven by accelerating volume growth in a rising market contributing to significantly higher EBITDA and free cash flow in the outer years, before anticipated synergies. Acquiring Arcadium is consistent with Rio Tinto's disciplined approach to capital allocation and will unlock significant value for shareholders, underpinned by the financial strength that we will bring. Rio Tinto will maintain its strong balance sheet following the close of this transaction, in line with its Single A credit rating, as well as its long track record of shareholder returns. Rio Tinto expects Arcadium's projected growth capital expenditure to represent approximately 5% of Rio Tinto's group capital expenditure of up to $10 billion across 2025 and 2026. Right timing. Rio Tinto is confident in the long-term outlook for lithium, with more than 10% compound annual growth rate in lithium demand expected through to 2040 leading to a supply deficit4. With spot lithium prices down more than 80% versus peak prices, this counter-cyclical acquisition comes at a time with substantial long-term market and portfolio upside, underpinned by an appealing market structure and established jurisdictions.

Transaction Details

The Transaction has been unanimously approved by both the Rio Tinto and Arcadium Lithium Boards of Directors. The Transaction, which will be implemented by way of a Jersey scheme of arrangement, is expected to close in mid-2025. Key conditions to closing of the Transaction include approval of Arcadium Lithium shareholders and the Royal Court of Jersey. In addition, the Transaction is subject to receipt of customary regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.

Rio Tinto BM Subsidiary Limited, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Rio Tinto plc, will acquire the Arcadium Lithium shares pursuant to the Transaction Agreement.

Arcadium Lithium shareholders do not need to take any action at the present time. A notice of meeting and proxy statement for the required meeting of Arcadium Lithium shareholders, when available, will contain additional information regarding the Transaction. A majority in number of those Arcadium Lithium shareholders present and voting, and representing at least 75% of the voting rights of all shares voted, will be required to complete the Transaction.

Full details of the terms and conditions of the Transaction are set out in the Transaction Agreement, which may be obtained, free of charge, on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov) when available, and Rio Tinto's website at https://www.riotinto.com/en/invest/exchange-releases.

Conference Call

Rio Tinto and Arcadium Lithium management will discuss the Transaction during a live webcast for investors and analysts at 9:30 AM BST on 9 October 2024.

Participants can access the live webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rzeiv2dj or conference call at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc28a9d251f054b4fbd6c5685102bf8d6

Transaction Website

Additional information regarding the Transaction, including a Rio Tinto investor presentation, can be found at www.RioTintoAndArcadium.com.

As a result of its pending combination, Arcadium Lithium will not hold an earnings conference call in connection with its third quarter financial results.

Advisors

Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are acting as financial advisors to Rio Tinto and Linklaters LLP is acting as lead legal advisor. Gordon Dyal Co. is serving as lead financial advisor and UBS Investment Bank as financial advisor to Arcadium Lithium, and Davis Polk Wardwell LLP is serving as legal counsel.

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium is a leading global lithium chemicals producer committed to safely and responsibly harnessing the power of lithium to improve people's lives and accelerate the transition to a clean energy future. Arcadium Lithium collaborates with their customers to drive innovation and power a more sustainable world in which lithium enables exciting possibilities for renewable energy, electric transportation and modern life. Arcadium Lithium is vertically integrated, with industry-leading capabilities across lithium extraction processes, including hard-rock mining, conventional brine extraction and direct lithium extraction (DLE), and in lithium chemicals manufacturing for high performance applications. They have operations around the world, with facilities and projects in Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information, please visit www.ArcadiumLithium.com.

1 Includes conversion of all outstanding convertible senior notes due 2025.

2 Excludes the Mt Cattlin spodumene operation.

3 Source: Arcadium Lithium company disclosures.

4 Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (BMI) benchmark supply and demand forecast as of September 2024.

riotinto.com