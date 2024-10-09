The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 09.10.2024Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 09.10.2024Aktien1 US23381D1028 Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. ADR2 KYG392AS1011 Global New Material International Holdings Ltd.3 US4928541048 Kewaunee Scientific Corp.4 US00439U1043 Acasti Pharma Inc.5 BMG4R86G1074 Gold Reserve Ltd.6 SGXZ53070850 Hafnia Ltd.7 SGXZ57724486 Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.8 US8173233060 Sequans Communications S.A. ADRAnleihen/ETF1 XS2914770545 Kasachstan, Republik2 BE0002219856 FLUXYS Belgium S.A.3 DE000BU0E220 Deutschland, Bundesrepublik4 ES0L02510102 Spanien, Königreich5 ES0413860877 Banco de Sabadell S.A.6 DE000HEL0AL9 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale7 DE000HLB44Y3 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale8 DE000HLB44X5 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale9 DE000HLB44Z0 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale10 IE000GBYNAU4 AXA IM ICE US Treasury +25Y UCITS ETF11 LU2673522830 Xtrackers II Target Maturity Sept 2027 EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF12 LU2673522913 Xtrackers II Target Maturity Sept 2029 EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF13 LU2673523135 Xtrackers II Target Maturity Sept 2031 EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF14 LU2673523051 Xtrackers II Target Maturity Sept 2033 EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF