1Spatial's momentum in the US has continued, with the company securing a $1.4m deal with the United States Forest Service (USFS). This is a new Federal government-level deal for the business, building on the momentum 1Spatial has been reporting at state level, where it now has contracts or framework agreements with 21 states (up from 18 at the FY24 year-end).

