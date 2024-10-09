Capita Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 09

9 October 2024

CAPITA PLC

(The "Company" or "Capita")

Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director

The Board of Capita plc ('Capita') is pleased to announce the appointment of Jack Clarke as Independent Non-Executive Director with effect from today, 9 October 2024.

Jack is currently CFO of Essentra plc, a FTSE-250 global manufacturer and provider of essential components and solutions. Jack has decided to retire from his executive role and will step-down as CFO of Essentra in March 2025. Jack was previously the CFO of Marshall's plc from 2014 until 2021. Prior to this, Jack served as the Strategy Director and then CFO of AMEC (E&I) between January 2010 and September 2014. Jack brings extensive and relevant experience from these roles.

Jack is a qualified chartered accountant, having qualified with KPMG and has a diploma in treasury management.

Upon his appointment Jack will succeed Brian McArthur-Muscroft as Chair of Capita's Audit and Risk Committee. Brian will remain as Independent Non-Executive Director and member of the Company's Audit and Risk, Remuneration and Nomination Committees.

David Lowden, Chairman said:

"On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Jack to the Capita board. With his extensive experience of contracting businesses, and his established expertise as a CFO, Jack will be a valuable addition to the Board.

"I would like to thank Brian for chairing the Audit & Risk Committee with such skill and diligence for the last two years and I am delighted that Brian will continue to be a member of the Board."

There is no further information to be disclosed for the purposes of Listing Rule 9.6.13.

Investor enquiries

Helen Parris, Director of Investor Relations

Tel: 07720 169 269

Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Stephanie Little, Deputy Head of Investor Relations

Tel: 07541 622 838

Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries

Capita external communications

Tel: 02076 542399

Email: media@capita.co.uk

About Capita

Capita is a modern outsourcer, helping clients across the public and private sectors run complex business processes more efficiently, creating better consumer experiences. Operating across 8 countries, Capita's 41,000 colleagues support primarily UK and European clients with people-based services underpinned by market-leading technology. We play an integral role in society - our work matters to the lives of the millions of people who rely on us every day.