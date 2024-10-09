Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2025 in Bambuser AB

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 09, 2024 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL)

In accordance with the resolution by the General Meeting in Bambuser AB regarding the instructions for the Nomination Committee, a Nomination Committee has been convened to prepare proposals for the Annual General Meeting 2025. The Nomination Committee consists of Jeppe Bredahl representing Brightfolk A/S, and appointed as the Chairman of the Nomination Committee, Claes Kinell representing Muirfield Invest AB, Tomas Meerits representing Vitruvian Partners (Pyramid Holdco S.A.R.L) and Mark Lotke representing Harmony Partners IV LP.

The Nomination Committee will prepare proposals to be presented to the Annual General Meeting 2025 with respect to the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting; election of board members and Chairman of the board; remuneration of the Chairman and other board members; election and remuneration of auditor and, if necessary, changes in the instruction to the Nomination Committee.

Shareholders that wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee are welcome to contact the Nomination Committee by e-mail: generalmeeting@bambuser.com or by post: Bambuser AB, att: the Nomination Committee / General Counsel, Regeringsgatan 55, 111 56 Stockholm. Proposals have to be received no later than December 20, 2024 to be considered by the Nomination Committee.