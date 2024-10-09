Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE: MTAL; ASX:MAC)

Highlights

MAC has received firm commitments to raise approximately A$150 million (approximately US$103 million) 1 (before costs) at an issue price of A$18.00 per New CDI

(before costs) at an issue price of A$18.00 per New CDI Placement was well supported with support from new and existing institutional and sophisticated investors both in Australia and offshore, which is testament to the high-quality nature of the CSA Copper Mine and the significant work that has been undertaken by management to deliver on a range of operational improvements over the past year

Placement proceeds will be used to optimise MAC's balance sheet and de-lever (by retiring its existing Mezzanine Debt Facility at the earliest practicable date) while also providing additional flexibility to pursue strategic inorganic growth opportunities

Commentary

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE: MTAL; ASX:MAC) (MAC or the Company) is pleased to advise that the Company has received firm commitments via an oversubscribed placement of 8,333,334 new CHESS Depositary Interests (New CDIs) at an issue price of A$18.00 per New CDI to raise A$150,000,012 (approximately US$103 million)1 (before costs) (the Placement). The final Placement size was set at approximately A$150 million (US$103 million).1

The Placement was strongly supported with high levels of institutional participation that included leading global investor groups both in Australia and offshore.

Proceeds of the Placement, together with existing cash, will enable MAC to optimise its balance sheet and de-lever following the acquisition of the CSA Copper Mine from Glencore plc in mid-2023, while also providing additional flexibility to pursue strategic inorganic growth opportunities.

Provided that necessary consents are obtained, the proceeds of the Placement and MAC's existing cash will allow MAC to retire the Mezzanine Debt Facility at the earliest possible date.

The Placement issue price represents a 13.0% discount to both the closing price of CDIs on ASX of A$20.70 on Tuesday, 8 October 2024 and the 5-day VWAP of A$20.70 on Tuesday, 8 October 2024.

Placement Details

The Placement comprises the issue of 8,333,334 New CDIs at an issue price of A$18.00 per CDI to raise total proceeds of A$150,000,012 (approximately US$103 million)1 (before costs).

MAC will resume trading on the ASX from market open on Thursday, 10 October 2024. The New CDIs under the Placement are expected to settle on Monday, 14 October 2024 and be issued and commence trading on the ASX on a normal basis on Tuesday, 15 October 2024. New CDIs issued under the Placement will rank equally with the Company's existing CDIs on issue.

Barrenjoey Markets Pty Limited is acting as the sole Lead Manager and Bookrunner to the Placement to the Placement and Sternship Advisers Pty Ltd is acting as Co-Manager to the Placement. Gilbert Tobin is acting as Legal Adviser to MAC.

Indicative Timetable*

Event Date Announcement of completion of Placement Wednesday, 9 October 2024 Trading halt lifted Thursday, 10 October 2024 Settlement of New CDIs under the Placement Monday, 14 October 2024 Allotment, quotation and trading of New CDIs under the Placement Tuesday, 15 October 2024 *The above timetable is indicative only and subject to change. MAC reserves the right to amend these dates at its absolute discretion, subject to the Corporations Act (2001) (Cth), the ASX Listing Rules and other applicable laws. The quotation of New CDIs is subject to confirmation from the ASX.

Additional Information

Additional information in relation to the Placement and the Company can be found in the ASX announcements and Investor Presentation released to the ASX on Wednesday, 9 October 2024, which contain important information, including a breakdown of the sources and uses of funds, the key risks and foreign selling restrictions with respect to the Placement.

An updated Appendix 3B for the proposed issue of New CDIs will follow this announcement.

This announcement has been authorised for release by Mick McMullen, CEO and Director.

About Metals Acquisition Limited

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE: MTAL; ASX: MAC) is a company focused on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses in high quality, stable jurisdictions that are critical in the electrification and decarbonization of the global economy.

1 Placement proceeds converted into US$ based on an A$:US$ exchange rate of 0.6869, which represents the average exchange rate for the week from 30 September 2024 to 4 October 2024 (inclusive).

