

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NISN), a Chinese investment holding company, announced on Wednesday that it expects a rise in revenue for the first half.



For the six-month period, the company expects revenue of $192.5 million, up 52 percent from $126.9 million posted for the same period last year.



Nisun also expects its first-half income per share at around $2.61.



The company will release first-half earnings report by October 15.



NISN was trading up by 3.75 percent at $19.90 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.



