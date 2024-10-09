KeyBank's West Valley Branch Celebrates One-Year Anniversary with a $10,000 Grant to Comunidades Unidas

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2024 / KeyBank commemorated the one-year anniversary of its West Valley City branch recently, with a celebration that included a variety of sweepstakes, networking, a visit from a Real Salt Lake player, family activities and a $10,000 grant to support the mission of Comunidades Unidas.

Founded in 1999, Comunidades Unidas is focused on supporting Latinx immigrants in Utah by connecting them to social service programs needed to recognize and achieve their full potential.

The West Valley branch highlights KeyBank's state-of-the-art financial wellness center model, which is staffed with financial wellness consultants rather than a traditional teller line. All transactions are completed at desks, where consultants also conduct comprehensive financial wellness reviews and discussions. Clients can also meet with specialists in mortgage, investments, business banking and more at the location.

"We've had a great first year at our newest Utah branch in West Valley City," said Drew Yergensen, KeyBank Utah market president and commercial banking leader. "We have really enjoyed meeting and working more closely with our new neighbors, clients and community partners, and we look forward to strengthening those relationships even further in the coming years."

The branch features digital video screens and a client hospitality space that also serves as an area for financial seminars and group presentations with clients and the public, as well as a drive-up teller line, ATM and complimentary parking. In addition to helping individuals and families achieve their financial goals, the branch also serves clients seeking to develop and grow businesses in the area.

The full-service branch is located at 2807 South 5600 West, West Valley City. UT 84120.

ABOUT KEYBANK

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187 billion at June 30, 2024. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

