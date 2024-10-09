Regulatory News:

Claranova (Euronext Paris): FR0013426004 CLA) announces having obtained Gold level for its carbon footprint, awarded by Greenly, an international reference in the measurement and management of carbon emissions. This ranking places Claranova in the top 5% of companies assessed and distinguishes the Group as an eco-responsible company.

By implementing an action plan to reduce its carbon footprint and carrying out an accurate greenhouse gas assessment integrating Scopes 1, 2 and 3, Claranova has seen its Greenly score rise from up from a C last year (Bronze level), to an A this year. Gold status means that the Group has demonstrated a strong commitment to managing its environmental impact by setting quantified targets for reducing emissions, quantifying the impact of its action plans and raising employee awareness on environmental issues.

At the same time, Claranova also registered a significant improvement in its extra-financial rating EthiFinance ESG rating, now attaining a score of 41 out of 100 for FY 2022-2023, an 8-point improvement on the prior year, moving closer to Bronze level (50/100). This progress confirms the Group's ongoing commitment to integrating responsible and sustainable practices into its day-to-day operations.

EthiFinance ESG ratings, EthiFinance Group's extra-financial rating agency, evaluates companies based on 140 criteria covering four pillars (Environment, Social, Governance and External Stakeholders) to measure the transparency of information, the maturity of policies implemented, and progress achieved in sustainable development. Over the last months, the Group has been working actively on all these extra-financial aspects, in particular within its new governance structure. Other recent actions taken should contribute to further improvement in its rating over the next fiscal year

Michele Anderson, Chair of Claranova's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee commented: "We are delighted by this acknowledgement of our commitment to environmental sustainability by Greenly and to have achieved a significant improvement in our EthiFinance ESG ratings. This progress would not have been possible without the contribution of all our employees worldwide, whom I would like to thank for their efforts. Our strong progress strengthens our determination to keep improving; we are collectively working hard to make a meaningful positive contribution to the world's transition to a greener, sustainable economy.

Firmly committed to a proactive CSR approach, Claranova will continue its efforts to reduce its environmental footprint and promote the integration of ethical practices in all its activities. For this reason, the Group has already anticipated the application of the CSR Directive (CSRD), notably by strengthening its CSR governance and conducting its double materiality assessment, which will be published in the 2023-2024 Non-Financial Statement.

Financial calendar:

October 30, 2024: FY 2023-2024 results

December 4, 2024: General Meeting

