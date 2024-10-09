BloomZ Selected as the Primary Animation Production Contractor for an Upcoming Animation Project

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2024 / BloomZ Inc. ("BloomZ" or the "Company"), a Japanese anime production, audio production, and voice actor management company, announced today that on October 9, 2024, it was selected by the animation production committee of "Kakushite! Makina-san!," an animation project scheduled to begin airing in 2025 (the "Animation Production Committee"), as the primary animation production contractor.

In addition to becoming the primary animation production contractor for the Animation Production Committee, BloomZ has acquired the following rights:

Neighboring rights and ownership of the master recording of the opening music;

Overseas rights (which include theatrical distribution rights, television broadcasting rights, videogame rights, and all other rights to use the animation overseas); and

Commercialization rights and digital content rights (including the right to produce digital games).

Directly following this new launch, BloomZ expects to undertake full-fledged entry efforts to expand into the animation production industry and establish itself as an animation production contractor. By leveraging and strengthening its existing business connections within the animation production industry, such as its recent alliances with CrossVision Inc. and sonilude Inc., and future strategic alliances, BloomZ aims to further diversify its revenue streams and boost its competitiveness in the global animation market. The Company is committed to developing its animation production business and animation production capabilities to further establish its portfolio of animation projects.

"I am pleased to announce we have been selected as the primary animation production contractor for the upcoming animation project, "Kakushite! Makina-san!", said BloomZ's CEO, Kazusa Aranami. "The acquisition of certain rights to this project represents a significant milestone in our animation production business and presents a growth opportunity that we expect will further diversify our revenue streams. With recent cooperations with CrossVision Inc. and sonilude Inc., we aim to pursue similar collaborations to strengthen our development capabilities and expand our portfolio of animation projects. Set to air in 2025, "Kakushite! Makina-san!" has already generated fans and media's interest in it ahead of its broadcast since its announcement in May 2024, and we look forward to the potential revenue that may be generated by its commercialization and event development in the near future."

