Lifetime Brands, Inc.: Lifetime Brands Announces Participation in the MicroCap Rodeo Fall Conference

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NasdaqGS:LCUT), a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products, today announced that management will participate in the MicroCap Rodeo Fall Conference, which will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, in New York City.

Lifetime Brands' Chief Executive Officer Robert Kay and Chief Financial Officer Laurence Winoker are scheduled to present on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at 10:30am ET. A link to the webcast can be accessed here or through the investor section of the Company's website at https://lifetimebrands.gcs-web.com/.

Additionally, management will be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Lifetime Brands management, please contact your MicroCap Rodeo conference representative or reach out to investor relations at LCUT@mzgroup.us.

More information and registration for the conference can be found at www.microcaprodeo.com.

About Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Lifetime Brands is a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef'n® Chicago Metallic, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, Houdini, KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, La Cafetière®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Swing-A-Way®, Taylor® Kitchen, and Rabbit®; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Empire Silver, Gorham®, International® Silver, Towle® Silversmiths, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A®, Royal Botanic Gardens Kew® and Year & Day®; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY®, S'well®, Taylor® Bath, Taylor® Kitchen, Taylor® Weather and Planet Box®. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.

The Company's corporate website is www.lifetimebrands.com.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Conference

The MicroCap Rodeo Conferences stand out as they are organized by money managers and investors, specifically for money managers and investors. This fall, executive management teams from approximately 25 microcap companies across a diverse range of industries will be participating. Investors will have the opportunity to harness top stock ideas for their portfolios through group presentations and 1x1 meetings, offering insights into key value drivers and emerging trends for 2025. Additionally, the event will feature industry guest speakers and ample networking opportunities.

For more information please contact info@microcaprodeo.com

Contacts:

Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Laurence Winoker, Chief Financial Officer

516-203-3590

investor.relations@lifetimebrands.com

or

MZ North America

Shannon Devine / Rory Rumore

Main: 203-741-8811

LCUT@mzgroup.us

