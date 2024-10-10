

BONN (dpa-AFX) - German telecom major Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY.PK) announced plans to propose an increase in the dividend for the 2024 financial year to 0.90 euros per share, from 0.77 euros per share for the 2023 financial year. Additionally, the company plans to buy back up to 2 billion euros of its shares in 2025.



On October 10 and 11, 2024, Deutsche Telekom will present its midterm outlook for the Group through 2027 during its Capital Markets Day 2024.



On November 14, 2024, Deutsche Telekom will report its financial results for the first nine months of 2023.



