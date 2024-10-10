Solvay S.A.: Solvay completes its largest GHG emissions reduction project yet, transforming U.S. Green River operations

Green River, Wyoming, USA, October 10, 2024





By deploying a new process and phasing out coal, the plant is set to drive a 4% reduction in Group-wide GHG emissions by 2025.

Solvay announces the official inauguration of its regenerative thermal oxidation (RTO) process at its Green River, Wyoming plant, marking a key milestone in the Group's global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and drive sustainable growth. This innovative emissions control technology, the first of its kind in the trona mining industry, enhances Solvay's long-term competitiveness while contributing to a group-wide goal of lowering emissions. It will contribute to reducing GHG emissions at the Green River plant by up to 20% annually and support achieving a 4% reduction in emissions at Group level by 20251.

"This inauguration reflects our determination and passion for process innovation in the service of sustainability," said Philippe Kehren, Solvay CEO. "This system strengthens Green River's position as a U.S. benchmark for sustainable soda ash production and marks a key step in reducing our global carbon footprint. Achieving carbon neutrality requires ambition and dedication, and I'm proud of our teams for driving us closer to our 2030 climate goals while growing the site's capacity."

This development is part of a broader sustainable growth strategy at the Green River site to meet growing demand for soda ash, while minimizing its carbon footprint. The expansion of soda ash production capacity by 600 kilotonsis currently underway and is expected to be completed by early 2025. Alongside the increase in production capacity, the site aims to achieve an annual 20% reduction in total GHG emissions by 2025, driven by the recent coal phase-out and the integration of regenerative thermal oxidation. Additionally, global export capacity is planned at the Port of Vancouver USAby early 2026, reinforcing Solvay's supply chain with a well-dimensioned logistic approach.

Etienne Galan, President of Solvay's Soda Ash & Derivatives, added: "Our best in class competitiveness, carbon footprint and logistic capabilities will allow us to support our customers' growing needs for sustainable soda ash and sodium bicarbonate and further position us as the supplier of reference in the U.S. and export markets."

The Green River plant, one of Solvay's seven soda ash facilities worldwide, is a key supplier to essential industries, providing soda ash to manufacture glass, solar panels and lithium carbonate used in EV batteries and bicarbonate used in a wide range of applications including food, feed, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, air pollution control.

1 vs 2021 baseline

