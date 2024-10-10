SMX : SMX Technology Can Solve the First-Mile Challenge for Global Supply Chain Commodities

Multinational companies today face unprecedented pressure to comply with stringent sustainability standards, particularly those set by the European Union (EU). And while the current regulations are tough, the worst is yet to come. However, from a sustainability and accountability perspective, bad news for these companies is good news for the planet. The new mandates are not arbitrary burdens-they are necessary to address the sometimes loose-ended manufacturing processes that have long evaded accountability.

The newest call for improvement extends beyond large industrial players to commodities like coffee, cocoa, tea, palm oil, and natural rubber, which are now in the environmentalist and activist crosshairs. Far from being the enemy, these voices are seen as critical instigators of positive change, requiring global companies to play by similar rules of circular economy transparency. The push for transparency has inspired regulations that emphasize traceability across global supply chains, and commodity-based industries are now at a crossroads, much like their industrial counterparts.

Unlike a decade ago, commodity sector players today have a powerful technological ally - SMX Ltd. (NASDAQ:SMX). SMX is doing more than providing a means for the industrials to respond to the growing demands for transparency; it is revolutionizing how food-based commodities are tracked throughout the global supply chain, addressing the critical "first-mile" challenge that no other known technology has been able to solve.

A Significant Opportunity for SMX

SMX's unique capabilities place the company in a prime position to capitalize on an enormous opportunity. With the EU leading global environmental protection and sustainability efforts, its impending regulations, which get stricter, serve to eliminate deforestation-linked commodities from global supply chains. With that in mind, SMX provides the right technology at the perfect time.

By 2025, companies will need to demonstrate that their products were not grown on deforested land. It's no longer enough to simply provide mounds of paperwork-companies will have to trace products all the way back to their origins, down to the plot of land where raw materials were harvested. This is where SMX becomes invaluable. With its patented, cutting-edge technology, SMX offers a proven bridge for multinational companies to comply with the EU's strict sustainability standards.

In the past, companies could face fines and move on, but the stakes are much higher now. Beyond financial penalties, non-compliance could lead to exclusion from key markets, causing irreparable damage to corporate reputations. But companies today have no excuses, and fat wallets won't help. With SMX's technology now available, traceability is no longer impossible or prohibitively expensive. SMX offers a viable, easily implemented solution for ensuring complete transparency from the first mile to the final product for businesses large and small.

SMX's Revolutionary Tracking Technology

At the heart of SMX's technology is its invisible chemical marker, which can be embedded directly into materials at the molecular level without affecting their quality or performance. For industries dealing with commodities like cocoa, palm oil, or natural rubber, SMX can tag materials at the source, enabling their journey through the supply chain to be fully tracked. For example, cocoa beans harvested from a specific farm can be marked with SMX technology, allowing chocolate manufacturers to trace their raw materials from farm to shelf.

SMX traceability technology is a game-changer for industries with historically fragmented supply chains. In regions like Ivory Coast and Ghana, two of the world's largest cocoa producers, tracing commodities has long been a challenge. A recent report by the Cocoa and Forests Initiative (CFI) revealed that the volume of fully traceable cocoa in these countries remained flat last year. While 83% of directly sourced cocoa in Ghana and 82% in Ivory Coast is traceable, large portions of the market remain vulnerable to non-compliance, even with the EU's upcoming deforestation regulations.

Direct sourcing, which simplifies traceability, remains a challenge. In 2022, only about 35% of Ivory Coast's cocoa exports were directly sourced from farmer cooperatives, and experts say figures for Ghana are similar, if not lower. The economic consequences for these countries could be severe, as they rely heavily on exports to the EU. Compliance with the EU deforestation law, which takes full effect in 2025, is not just an environmental obligation-it's an economic necessity. As a result and ready for action, SMX could be the solution many companies turn to to comply with these regulations. Reasons support that likelihood.

SMX Is A Vital And Necessary Ally

SMX's chemical markers are just one part of the solution. The company also integrates its marker technology with blockchain. Each product marked by SMX has a corresponding "digital twin" stored on a blockchain, ensuring that its entire journey through the supply chain is tangibly recorded. This inclusion allows companies to prove beyond a doubt that their materials were sourced sustainably and in compliance with international standards.

Blockchain's inflexible ledger also enables companies to verify the authenticity of the data they report to regulators and consumers, which is critical for proving compliance with the upcoming EU regulations and for companies to maintain market access. As the regulations take effect, the need for reliable technology like SMX becomes increasingly urgent.

Remember, the stakes for multinational food and commodity giants have never been higher. Many companies have invested heavily in sustainability, but these efforts could unravel without a robust solution like SMX to ensure complete transparency. Cracks are forming.

Consumers and stakeholders are starting to question whether it's worth paying a premium for products that claim to be sustainable when the transparency behind those claims is unclear. Without SMX, companies could see the entire premise of premium pricing for ethically sourced goods collapse.

Real-World Impact

The cocoa industry's situation in Ivory Coast and Ghana is a prime example of companies' difficulties achieving accurate traceability. Despite years of efforts to improve transparency, significant gaps remain. Failure to prove that cocoa beans were grown sustainably could lead to exclusion from the EU market, jeopardizing the livelihoods of millions of small-scale farmers. For these farmers, the EU deforestation law is both a challenge and an opportunity. Critics argue that until technologies like SMX are widely adopted, small farmers could continue to be excluded from the market.

That need not be the case. SMX's technology provides a reliable and inclusive path forward for small and large farms, businesses, and miners. By embedding markers at the first mile, SMX allows companies to present verifiable, end-to-end traceability, ensuring compliance with EU regulations, avoiding fines, and supporting sustainability goals.

Furthermore, SMX's technology extends beyond the point of sale, allowing materials to be tracked through the post-consumer phase. This opens up new opportunities for recycling and reuse, making SMX integral to the circular economy.

A Global Solution

In this sense, SMX is doing more than helping companies comply with regulations. It is future-proofing global supply chains and supporting the transition to a more sustainable, transparent economy. The rest of the world is likely to follow as the EU continues to lead in setting rigorous sustainability standards.

By solving the first-mile challenge and bridging the gap between regulatory compliance and operational feasibility, SMX offers a comprehensive solution, and companies working hard to protect their place in the global market would be wise to adopt SMX's technology sooner rather than later. With the clock ticking toward 2025, businesses need a technology that guarantees compliance and sustainability. SMX is that technology, and for multinational companies, it's not just an option-it's a necessity.

