SMX Public Limited: SMX Paves a Unified Path to Success as UN Plastics Treaty Talks Work Toward Solutions

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / This month's United Nations plastics treaty talks have captured global attention. The Guardian, Channel NewsAsia, and Reuters have all highlighted the scale and significance of the negotiations and the complexity of balancing environmental ambition with economic realities. Delegates, industry representatives, NGOs, and policymakers have brought forward deeply held convictions about the best way to protect the planet while preserving livelihoods.

From calls for ambitious production caps and chemical phase-outs to proposals emphasizing voluntary targets and flexibility, each position reflects a personal truth shaped by experience, expertise, and responsibility. These differences are not obstacles to overcome; they are the very fabric of an inclusive global conversation. The opportunity now is to ensure that whatever is decided, every stakeholder can leave the conference confident that progress will be measurable, transparent, and grounded in gains in material efficiency .

SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ: SMX ) offers a unique and unifying contribution. Rather than advocating for one side of the debate, SMX provides the tools to make any chosen path verifiable and equitable, ensuring that progress is real, recognized, and rewarded while enabling material efficiency to be tracked and proven at every stage of the plastics life cycle.

Building on the Foundation Already Laid

Keep in mind, the treaty discussions are not starting from a blank slate. Every action to date, from scientific research and corporate initiatives to grassroots campaigns, has strengthened the foundation for meaningful change and reinforced the value of material efficiency as a cornerstone of progress.

SMX's role is to build on and amplify that progress. Its technology embeds invisible, immutable molecular markers into materials at the point of manufacture, creating a secure digital passport that records each material's origin, composition, and journey from production through use, recovery, and reuse. This technology does more than track; it optimizes reuse, minimizes waste, and delivers measurable gains in material efficiency.

For NGOs such as WWF and the Plastic Pollution Coalition, this means advocacy grounded in verifiable facts. For regulators, it enables unbiased enforcement without adding friction. For brands, it provides proof that sustainability commitments, including gains in material efficiency, are being met. And for the public, it delivers assurance that progress is genuine.

Know this: the power of SMX's technology is not in replacing what has already been built, but in strengthening its successes and transforming fragmented reporting into a cohesive global network of truth and performance, all made possible by enabling material efficiency. It's the foundational piece of technology that everyone can use and benefit from. It picks no sides. Instead, it's a common foundation in a bridge to the next essential step: aligning ambition, accountability, and advantage across all participants.

Aligning Ambition, Accountability, and Advantage

The best news so far is that, regardless of how they plan to achieve it, participants in the treaty talks share a strong commitment to reducing plastic waste, even when their approaches differ. Some countries and organizations prioritize rapid, mandatory cuts, while others focus on scalable, market-driven solutions. Others emphasize scalable, market-driven solutions. Both approaches carry merit, and both deserve a framework that makes results transparent and universally recognized.

SMX can offer that by bridging differing perspectives by adding an economic dimension to verified progress through its Plastic Cycle Token (PCT). When recycled content and responsible practices are authenticated in the SMX system, they are rewarded with measurable, tradable value. These tokens can be used as sustainability credits or converted into direct economic benefit, effectively monetizing gains in material efficiency.

This transforms verification from an administrative requirement into a shared asset. Nations can prove and monetize their circular practices. NGOs can use hard data to encourage further ambition. Businesses can see their sustainability investments directly reflected in market value. And policymakers can uphold treaty commitments with a mechanism that works across diverse economic systems.

Everyone Participates; With SMX, Everyone Wins

Best said, the SMX platform allows every stakeholder to participate in a way that respects their priorities while contributing to a shared global outcome. It does not require compromise on values. Instead, SMX offers a platform where values and material efficiency can be proven, celebrated, and rewarded.

In a week where headlines have focused on the complexity of the treaty process, SMX's technology offers a timely reminder that solutions exist that honor all perspectives, build on the work already done, and turn intent into measurable, lasting results. This is more than a tool-it is a generational solution capable of equitably resolving debates that have spanned decades. SMX needs no translator, works seamlessly across continents, and thrives in the diversity of opinion the treaty process brings together.

Yes, debates can generate middle ground, but only solutions create outcomes. With that in mind and before the UN adjourns, someone should place a call to SMX. They may find that this debate can be equitably settled, with all sides getting much of what they want.

Sources & References:

The Guardian , "More than 200 lobbyists at UN's plastic treaty talks will limit progress, campaigners warn," Aug. 7, 2025.

The Guardian , "UN plastic pollution talks must result in ambitious treaty, leading expert says," Aug. 5, 2025.

Channel NewsAsia , "UN plastic pollution treaty talks floundering," Aug. 2025.

Reuters , "Trump administration memo urges countries reject plastic production caps in UN Treaty," Aug. 6, 2025.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

