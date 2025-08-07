SMX Public Limited: Tariffs Are Getting Expensive-SMX Ensures They're Paid In Truth

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Tariffs have long been part of the global trade landscape-but in recent years, they've shifted from policy lever to front-line strategy. Countries around the world are using them more assertively to shape how goods move, how industries compete, and how economic priorities are protected.

When designed and enforced properly, tariffs can serve a productive role. They can support strategic sectors, reinforce regional standards, and rebalance markets distorted by cost or compliance differences. But for tariffs to function as intended, the systems that enforce them must be just as precise and proportionate as the policies themselves.

That's where enabling technologies like SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) come in. Not as policy-makers or enforcers-but as infrastructure providers, supplying the kind of traceability tools that help regulators, customs agents, and compliant producers operate on equal footing. If the global trading system is going to rely more heavily on tariff-based accountability, then it also needs the ability to verify claims not just on paper, but in the product itself.

And that begins by matching good policy with systems built to support it.

Good Policy Needs Functional Infrastructure

The global trade system is evolving-and in many ways, progressing. Governments are modernizing customs operations. New mechanisms, like the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), are tying tariffs to environmental metrics. Industry groups are pushing for better reporting and sourcing standards.

These steps matter. But enforcement still hinges on paper trails-certificates, declarations, documentation that, while necessary, are often disconnected from the physical goods they represent. Even with the best intentions, these records can be lost, altered, or forged along the way.

That's not a policy failure-it's a systems gap. And it's exactly where SMX offers reinforcement.

By embedding molecular-level markers directly into raw materials and finished goods-including metals, textiles, agriculture, electronics, and more-SMX enables materials to carry their own verifiable identity. These markers are invisible to the eye, but remain embedded throughout the product's lifecycle, making origin, composition, and movement instantly and reliably verifiable.

It doesn't replace documentation. It simply ensures the physical product still tells the same story.

Tariff Policy Only Works When Claims Can Be Proven

Tariffs aren't about punishment-they're about fairness. They exist to ensure that trade is conducted on level terms, especially when labor, environmental, or regulatory standards differ across regions.

But even well-structured tariffs are vulnerable to manipulation if verification tools don't evolve alongside them. Goods get rerouted. Origins get obscured. Declarations get massaged to fit lower-duty categories.

These aren't isolated incidents-they're recurring challenges in nearly every trade system. And they happen not because of malicious policy-but because enforcement often ends at the border paperwork.

That's why traceability infrastructure matters. SMX doesn't tell anyone what tariffs should be. But if tariffs are the framework, then SMX provides the silent layer of verification that helps keep it fair-from extraction to export, and everywhere in between.

SMX Isn't the Decision-Maker-It's the System Support

Let's be clear: SMX doesn't advocate for trade barriers, incentives, or political agendas . It doesn't generate policy. It doesn't calculate duties. And it doesn't create the data that regulators use.

What it does is simple-and essential: it provides a trusted, tamper-proof method to verify claims that already exist, making trade policy more enforceable without adding friction.

When governments set the rules, SMX provides a way to confirm compliance. When producers do the right thing, SMX provides a way to prove it. And when customs officials are tasked with enforcing complex regulations, SMX gives them more than paperwork-it gives them clarity.

Because every country approaches trade differently. But if fairness is the shared goal, then traceability has to be the shared language.

SMX isn't the headline. It's the backbone. And if tariff policy is going to be the lever that reshapes global trade, systems like SMX will be what makes it work.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

