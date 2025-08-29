In the Green - Premarket Gainers

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) - up 55% at $2.70 Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) - up 17% at $83.33 Elastic N.V. (ESTC) - up 16% at $102.31 Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF) - up 16% at $3.77 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) - up 15% at $92.51 Tharimmune, Inc. (THAR) - up 14% at $6.91 IREN Limited (IREN) - up 11% at $25.80 Fundamental Global Inc. (FGNX) - up 10% at $14.41 Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) - up 9% at $317.00 Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NVFY) - up 7% at $1.81

In the Red - Premarket Losers

CaliberCos Inc. (CWD) - down 26% at $3.27 Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) - down 24% at $4.71 Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) - down 14% at $65.70 Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (GORV) - down 14% at $2.92 TryHard Holdings Limited (THH) - down 11% at $5.35 MasterBeef Group (MB) - down 10% at $11.35 Fluent, Inc. (FLNT) - down 10% at $2.03 Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) - down 7% at $124.68 DDC Enterprise Limited (DDC) - down 7% at $12.63 Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) - down 6% at $2.10

SAN RAFAEL (dpa-AFX) - At 6:50 a.m. ET on Friday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.