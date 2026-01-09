Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Fundamental stark, Kurs zu niedrig - Chance beim Krebs-Impfstoff-Pionier!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41HAW | ISIN: IE000UPDVNX9 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
09.01.26 | 20:14
23,450 US-Dollar
-16,73 % -4,710
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
09.01.2026 20:02 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SMX Public Limited: Why Luxury Can't Say "Trust Me, Bro" Anymore - and How SMX Fixes That

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 9, 2026 / Luxury used to work like this: You saw the logo, felt the fabric, swiped the card. End of story. If a brand said something was real, sustainable, or "ethically sourced," you nodded and believed them. Because...why wouldn't you?

Fast-forward to now. Everyone's asking questions. Where did this come from? Is it actually recycled? Is this vintage bag legit or just very convincing cosplay? And suddenly "trust me" isn't cutting it anymore.

That's where SMX (NASDAQ:SMX; SMXWW) comes in.

SMX does something surprisingly simple: it puts the truth inside the material. Not a hangtag. Not a PDF buried somewhere. The actual fabric carries its own identity. Think of it like a passport for your jeans, handbag, or jacket-one that doesn't get lost, forged, or quietly ignored.

From a shopper's point of view, this matters more than you think. Because behind the scenes, fashion is kind of a mess right now. Brands overproduce, underpredict demand, discount like crazy, then talk about sustainability while quietly dealing with mountains of unsold stuff. Even the big industry reports admit it.

For consumers, that chaos shows up as confusing claims and mixed messages. Is this "responsible denim" actually recycled, or just responsibly marketed? Hard to tell.

SMX removes the guesswork. The information stays with the product as it moves through factories, stores, resale sites, and eventually recycling. So instead of trusting vibes, you're getting receipts.

And denim? Denim is the perfect stress test. Everyone wears it. It's made everywhere. It's recycled, blended, resold, cut, re-cut, washed, rewashed, and somehow still expected to tell a clean story. Most of the time, it can't.

SMX is stepping into denim because if proof works there, it works anywhere. When recycled fibers get mixed together, SMX keeps track of what's actually in the fabric. When jeans don't sell, brands can identify them properly instead of guessing what to do next. When products hit resale, authenticity isn't a debate-it's built in.

For consumers, this means fewer greenwashing headaches and more confidence that what you're buying is what it claims to be. For brands, it means less waste, fewer awkward explanations, and way less "please trust our press release" energy.

Luxury isn't about blind faith anymore. It's about proof. And SMX is basically saying: if the product is real, it should be able to prove it-no speeches required.

Contact:

Jeremy Murphy/ jeremymurphy@me.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/why-luxury-can%e2%80%99t-say-%22trust-me-bro%22-anymore-and-how-smx-fixes-th-1125988

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.