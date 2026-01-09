Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Fundamental stark, Kurs zu niedrig - Chance beim Krebs-Impfstoff-Pionier!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41HAW | ISIN: IE000UPDVNX9 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
09.01.26 | 20:51
23,390 US-Dollar
-16,94 % -4,770
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
09.01.2026 21:02 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SMX Public Limited: Regulation Isn't the Villain Anymore - and SMX Is Proof

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 9, 2026 / Once upon a time, "regulation" was the monster under the corporate bed. Executives whispered about it in earnings calls. Lawyers circled it in red ink. PR teams spun it like it was a surprise pop quiz nobody studied for.

Fast forward to now, and regulation has grown up. It's no longer asking politely. It's not interested in vibes, promises, or well-designed PDFs. It's asking one simple question: Can you prove it?

And that's where things get awkward for a lot of companies-and very interesting for SMX.

From a consumer perspective, this is actually great news. Because if you've ever stood in a store holding a pair of jeans labeled "sustainable," a water bottle claiming "100% recycled," or jewelry marketed as "ethically sourced," you've probably wondered: Says who?

For years, the answer was basically: Trust us.

That era is officially over.

Regulators are no longer impressed by spreadsheets, certifications stapled together, or supply chains that "should be fine." They want proof that can't be argued with. Not opinions. Not estimates. Actual, physical verification.

Enter SMX (NASDAQ:SMX; SMXWW), which-without getting nerdy-does something refreshingly simple: it puts a kind of invisible fingerprint directly into materials. Plastic. Fabric. Metals. Stuff you actually touch. That fingerprint sticks with the product wherever it goes, so when someone says, "Yes, this is recycled," or "Yes, this came from where we said it did," it can be tested and confirmed.

Think of it like a receipt that can't be lost, faked, or accidentally shredded.

For consumers, that matters more than it sounds. Because when regulators crack down, companies usually respond in one of two ways: complain loudly, or quietly fix the problem. SMX lives in the second camp. Instead of fighting the rules, it's built for them.

And here's the twist most people miss: regulation doesn't actually hurt companies that are prepared. It mostly hurts the ones bluffing.

When proof becomes mandatory, a lot of marketing fluff evaporates. Claims that used to slide by suddenly collapse under inspection. That's not regulation "being harsh"-that's reality catching up.

SMX benefits from this shift because its tech doesn't argue. It just works. If a product checks out, great. If it doesn't, well... that's not SMX's problem.

What's especially cool is how this changes the entire shopping ecosystem. Retailers don't want lawsuits. Brands don't want recalls. Insurers don't want mystery risk. Everyone starts demanding verification as the baseline, not the bonus feature.

So compliance stops feeling like a tax and starts feeling like plumbing. You only notice it when it's broken.

Markets are already adjusting faster than the talking heads. Contracts now ask for proof, not promises. Platforms want verification baked in. And regulators? They're done debating-they're checking.

In that world, SMX isn't riding regulation. It's using it as a filter. And on the other side of that filter are products consumers can actually trust.

Which is nice, because "just take our word for it" was getting old anyway.

Contact:

Jeremy Murphy/ jeremymurphy@me.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/regulation-isnt-the-villain-anymore-and-smx-is-proof-1126029

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.