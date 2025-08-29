SMX Public Limited: SMX Offers FREE Licensing of its Global Plastics Passport Technology to Effectuate an Inclusive UN Plastics Treaty

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 29, 2025 / As well-meaning as lengthy debates may be, the bottom line is simple: the system designed to create sustainable plastics circularity is broken. And the world doesn't need-or want-to struggle through another decade of testing to figure out what might work. It needs results. Pilots and frameworks have had their moment. They've built awareness and stirred ambition. That's a plus. But ambition without implementation doesn't solve the problem. The world doesn't need more rhetoric-it needs measurable outcomes.

SMX (NASDAQ: SMX) is delivering exactly that. Its Global Plastics Passport, made possible by its invisible molecular marking technology, is the ultimate toolbox for real, measurable circularity-capable of tracking and monetizing all grades of plastics across industries, not just the narrow slice of packaging plastics, PET, and rPET, that dominates headlines.

SMX is so motivated to drive change and unify fragmented efforts that it's willing to offer its Global Plastics Passport technology for licensing, directly aimed at facilitating a UN Plastics Treaty. FREE OF CHARGE! Why is this timely? Because, unlike pilot solutions that address only one category of waste, SMX's system embeds molecular proof directly into an array of plastic materials and links it to immutable digital records. Every polymer-food-grade PET, construction resins, automotive plastics, electronics polymers, or textiles- can be traced, verified, valued, and monetized. The intended result: circularity is no longer left to arbitrary frameworks but is built on material efficiency, where all resources are captured, measured, and utilized to their fullest potential.

Confidence Matters in a Plastics Market Worth Trillions

Why should the UN accept SMX's proposal? Because it is the only comprehensive solution capable of reconciling diverse policy perspectives by valuing all types of plastics. That matters-and it's exactly why negotiators should adopt SMX's technology sooner rather than later. Doing so reframes the entire debate around real, broad-based plastics circularity. A food-grade polymer faces very different standards than a construction-grade resin. High-performance plastics in electronics carry risks that single-use packaging never will. These differences create regulatory, financial, and reputational risks for governments, brands, and investors alike. SMX mitigates them by embedding intelligence inside materials, ensuring value is specific, not generalized-while proving compliance, accountability, and economic worth all at once. That precision fosters confidence where frameworks often fall short.

Confidence is critical because global treaty discussions have repeatedly stalled on the same dividing questions: should we cap virgin production or raise recycling rates? Should we restrict the production of PET or rPET plastics? Should we keep commitments voluntarily or make them binding? Should we focus narrowly on end-of-life or tackle design and additives? With no consensus at the UN Plastics Treaty conference in August, once again, progress grinds to a halt.

The too often response- run more pilots. However, there's no need to do that when SMX is willing to provide the world with the solution it needs. Especially one that caters to urgency, which is the only currency that matters now. In other words, the time is ripe to shift from proof-of-concept to proof-in-practice.

SMX delivers the latter. Its molecular-based marking technology embeds invisible markers into plastics, textiles, metals, and even natural rubber-tracking each product through use, recycling, and chemical transformation. Every item becomes inseparably linked to a transparent, verifiable digital ledger. That provides regulators with a compliance tool they can trust, recyclers with proof they can monetize, and brands with the signature of authenticity they can defend. And yes, countries are turning to SMX as we speak.

Singapore and ASEAN Show What Leadership Looks Like

Specifically, Singapore and ASEAN have emerged as world leaders by treating circularity not as a public relations exercise but as an operational, economic priority. Their frameworks acknowledge what others have ignored: the current system is failing. Not for lack of ambition, but because it was designed too narrowly. By adopting SMX's Global Plastics Passport technology, they've shown the willingness to correct that design flaw-tracking, valuing, and monetizing all grades of plastics across multiple industries, not just packaging.

The impact is profound, noting that while industry guidelines and project frameworks help align language, they can't provide verification clarity. No matter how boldly stamped, self-stamped declarations cannot prove origin, use, or recycled content. SMX can, by embedding proof inside the material itself, transform circularity from statements into facts-and from facts into financial value through its innovative Plastic Cycle Token (PCT). This tradable asset converts value from verified plastics into marketable digital assets. In brilliant fashion, it takes what was once a compliance cost and transforms into a new class of commodity backed by material efficiency itself.

Incentives Are the Value Drivers

The world should hope that the UN accepts SMX's offer. Because everyone wins. By licensing its Global Plastics Passport specifically to support a UN Plastics Treaty, SMX is removing the final barrier to adoption, ensuring that every player in the value chain, from Singapore to Europe to North America, can share in the benefits.

Pledges and pilots are the past-proof is the future. With Singapore and ASEAN leading by example and SMX providing the toolbox, circularity moves from ambition to proof, and from proof to profit.

By offering its Global Plastics Passport for licensing to facilitate a UN Plastics Treaty, SMX positions itself not only as the enabler of circularity but also as the leader setting the global standard. This system doesn't just work-it rewards. And that equalizing incentive is why the next wave of industries and nations will join SMX's league, turning today's regional leadership into tomorrow's global framework.

Sources and references:

https://www.eea.europa.eu/publications/the-role-of-plastics-in-europe https://www.oecd.org/content/dam/oecd/en/publications/reports/2022/02/global-plastics-outlook_a653d1c9/de747aef-en.pdf https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/recycled-plastics-market https://www.eco-business.com/news/singapores-plastic-recycling-rate-drops-to-5-per-cent/ https://www.reuters.com/article/world/in-singapore-where-trash-becomes-ash-plastics-are-still-a-problem-idUSKCN1J20G https://www.nea.gov.sg/our-services/waste-management/waste-statistics-and-overall-recycling https://www.verifiedmarketreports.com/product/food-grade-rpet-market/

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "will," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example: matters relating to the Company's fight against abusive and possibly illegal trading tactics against the Company's stock; successful launch and implementation of SMX's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of gold, steel, rubber and other materials; changes in SMX's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; SMX's ability to develop and launch new products and services, including its planned Plastic Cycle Token; SMX's ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; SMX's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; SMX's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of SMX's business model; developments and projections relating to SMX's competitors and industry; and SMX's approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; any lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on SMX's business; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which SMX operates; the risk that SMX and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SMX's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that SMX is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that SMX may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in SMX's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EMAIL: info@securitymattersltd.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-offers-free-licensing-of-its-global-plastics-passport-techno-1066657