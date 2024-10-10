Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2024) - Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) ("Safe Supply Streaming" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update to its shareholders and the broader investment community on the Company's recent progress and strategic initiatives. In September, over 12 million of Safe Supply Streaming's shares were traded, reflecting the growing investor interest and confidence in our innovative Safety Strips Tech Corp. ("Safety Strips") product line, the proposed acquisition of DrugLabs118 Ltd. ("DrugLabs118"), and our continued commercialization efforts with strategic partners, including Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) ("Greenlane").

Addressing the Growing Public Health Crisis in North America

Safe Supply Streaming operates in a critical public health domain, addressing two pressing issues: the rising incidence of drink spiking, and the proliferation of fentanyl-related overdoses.

Drink Spiking in California

In the U.S., particularly in states like California, drink spiking has become a major concern. According to recent reports, over 400 cases of drink spiking were reported in California alone last year, representing a sharp increase from previous years. This issue disproportionately affects young adults and the nightlife industry, causing serious health risks and contributing to public safety concerns.

The Fentanyl Epidemic

The fentanyl crisis continues to escalate across North America. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported over 100,000 drug overdose deaths in the U.S. in 2023, with fentanyl being a leading contributor. This alarming figure highlights the critical need for solutions like Safety Strips, which can detect the presence of fentanyl and other dangerous substances in beverages, offering a vital tool for prevention and safety.

Proprietary Solutions: Safety Strips and DrugLabs118

Safe Supply Streaming's core innovation, Safety Strips, is designed to combat these public health issues by providing an easy-to-use, highly accurate detection method for substances like fentanyl and other harmful agents that may be used in spiking drinks.

In addition, Safe Supply Streaming's strategic acquisition of DrugLab118 in September of this year strengthens its position in the growing drug testing market. The proprietary test strips from DrugLab118 provide rapid, reliable results for substance detection, catering to both consumer safety and institutional needs, including law enforcement, healthcare providers, and public safety organizations.

Presenting at Key Industry Summits and Media Outlets

The Company's advancements and strategic initiatives were spotlighted at the ArcStone Kingswood Growth Summit on September 26, 2024, where Safety Strips was presented to a large audience of institutional investors, med-tech professionals, and industry stakeholders. The reception was overwhelmingly positive, further validating the demand for Safe Supply Streaming's products and solutions.

In addition, Safety Strips gained significant exposure through coverage on Investors News, where earned media has consistently driven awareness and interest in our product lineup. As Safe Supply Streaming continues to scale, we remain committed to expanding our outreach and engagement through a blend of traditional and digital media channels, ensuring our innovative solutions reach a broader audience.

Strategic Commercialization with Greenlane and Beyond

Safe Supply Streaming is actively working on the commercialization of its products through a strategic partnership with Greenlane, a powerful family of brands and premier global platform for the development and distribution of premium consumption accessories, packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products. Together, we are building a robust distribution network that will bring Safety Strips to both retail and institutional markets across North America. The Company's collaborative efforts with Greenlane are focused on broadening the availability of our Safety Strips to ensure they are accessible to consumers, particularly in high-risk areas like California and other U.S. states where drink spiking and fentanyl-related overdoses are most prevalent.

Strategic Discussions with Med-Tech Companies

In parallel with our commercialization efforts, the Company is exploring potential partnerships with several revenue-generating med-tech companies. We believe such partnerships would enable us to integrate our proprietary test strip technology into well-established med-tech distribution networks. By collaborating with industry leaders, we aim to accelerate market penetration and further enhance value for Safe Supply Streaming shareholders.

Massive Uptick in Trading Volumes

We are excited to report a substantial increase in trading volume, with approximately 24.6 million shares of Safe Supply Streaming being publicly traded over the past two months. This surge in trading volume reflects growing investor confidence in Safe Supply Streaming and our strategic initiatives. The heightened trading activity enhances liquidity, offering shareholders greater flexibility to buy and sell our shares. This increased market interest positions us for stronger market performance and demonstrates recognition of our ongoing growth, including our recent U.S. expansion.

A High-Growth Opportunity for Institutional Investors

The combination of Safe Supply Streaming's innovative product portfolio, strategic acquisitions, and strong partnerships presents a compelling investment opportunity. With the growing demand for harmful substance detection and public safety solutions, Safe Supply Streaming is uniquely positioned to capitalize on these expanding market trends. The Company's focus on solving critical issues like drink spiking and fentanyl overdoses-through scalable, commercialized solutions-makes it a prime candidate for institutional investors seeking exposure to high-growth, impact-driven opportunities in the med-tech space.

Safe Supply Streaming is committed to expanding its market presence and driving shareholder value through continued innovation and strategic partnerships. We encourage institutional investors to consider Safe Supply Streaming (CSE: SPLY) as part of their investment portfolio and to join us as we advance our mission of delivering safer solutions to consumers and communities alike.

About Safe Supply Streaming

Safe Supply Streaming (CSE: SPLY) is a publicly listed company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative products that address critical public safety needs. Its flagship product, "Safety Strips", is a proprietary test strip that detects harmful substances in drinks and other mediums. The Company also owns DrugLabs118, a portfolio of proprietary test strips aimed at improving safety and providing rapid substance detection for consumers and institutions.

Safe Supply Streaming is committed to providing cutting-edge solutions that mitigate the risks posed by harmful substances, including drink spiking and fentanyl. Through strategic partnerships and a focus on commercialization.

