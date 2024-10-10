Runergy is pushing the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to revoke Trina Solar's tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) patents, US9,722,104 and US10,230,009. Chinese solar module maker Runergy said it has asked the USPTO to cancel the patents US9,722,104 and US10,230,009, which are held by rival Chinese manufacturer Trina Solar. Runergy claims that two patents are not patentable, as they are not the result of Trina Solar's own work. "The patents were only purchased by Trina Solar from others in February 2024," Runergy said in a statement. "As early as 2013, Fraunhofer Institute for Solar ...

