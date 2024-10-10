

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Digital technology company Datasea Inc. (DTSS) pre-announced on Thursday that its revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, ending September 30, 2024, is expected to be approximately $22.7 million, up approximately $15.8 million, or 230%, compared to $6.88 million in the same quarter last year.



The projected revenue almost matches the Company's full revenue for fiscal year 2024, which was approximately $23.98 million.



The strong revenue growth is primarily attributable to the rapid expansion of Datasea's 5G AI multimodal digital business in China.



The company said its 5G AI multimodal digital business continued to make progress in the first quarter, benefiting from the significant service contracts signed with several major clients since August 2024. It also expects this business segment to maintain its growth momentum.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News