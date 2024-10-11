Pfizer Inc. faced a challenging day on the New York Stock Exchange, with its stock price dropping 2.1% to $29.57. Despite this setback, the pharmaceutical behemoth received positive news from a Phase 3 study, showing significant improvements in overall survival rates for patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer treated with a combination of Talzenna and Xtandi. Adding to the intrigue, activist investor Starboard Value has reportedly acquired a stake worth approximately $1 billion in Pfizer, pushing for substantial changes to enhance company performance.

Dividend Plans and Market Position

In a move to maintain investor confidence, Pfizer announced plans to distribute a cash dividend of $0.42 per share for the fourth quarter of 2024. This decision comes at a crucial time as the company navigates various challenges, including recent stock price fluctuations. Despite a slight dip, Pfizer's stock has shown resilience, posting a 5.26% gain over the past month. With a market capitalization of €155.0 billion, Pfizer remains a heavyweight in the pharmaceutical industry, continuing to draw significant attention from investors and analysts alike.

