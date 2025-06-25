London (UK), 25. Juni 2025 - Vidac Pharma Holdings Plc. (Hamburg und Stuttgart: T9G; ISIN: GB00BM9XQ619; WKN: A3DTUQ), ein in der klinischen Phase befindliches biopharmazeutisches Unternehmen, das neuartige Krebstherapien entwickelt, die auf die Mikroumgebung von Tumoren abzielen, gab heute bekannt, dass das Unternehmen einen aktualisierten Equity-Research-Bericht von Sphene Capital, einem renommierten deutschen Equity-Research-Unternehmen, erhalten hat, in dem das Unternehmen mit "Kaufen" eingestuft und die Bewertung deutlich erhöht wurde.

Der unabhängige Analystenbericht hebt Vidacs differenzierte therapeutische Plattform, die laufenden klinischen Fortschritte und das starke langfristige Potenzial im Bereich der Onkologie hervor.

Sphene Capital hob Vidacs firmeneigene Strategie zur Unterbrechung des Stoffwechsels hervor, die auf die Umkehrung des Warburg-Effekts abzielt - ein Markenzeichen des Krebszellstoffwechsels. Der führende Kandidat des Unternehmens, VDA-1102, befindet sich derzeit in klinischen Phase-II-Studien für kutane T-Zell-Lymphome (CTCL) und hat ermutigende Wirksamkeits- und Sicherheitsergebnisse gezeigt.

"Wir freuen uns über die wachsende Anerkennung der wissenschaftlichen Führung und der klinischen Dynamik von Vidac Pharma durch die Investorengemeinschaft", sagte Dr. Max Herzberg, Gründer und Executive Chairman von Vidac Pharma. "Dieses unabhängige 'Buy'-Rating spiegelt die Stärke unserer Pipeline und das Wertschöpfungspotenzial wider, das wir auf dem Weg zur Zulassung bieten."Der Bericht verweist auch auf Vidacs erfahrene Führung, das robuste Portfolio an geistigem Eigentum und die strategische Positionierung bei der Befriedigung ungedeckter medizinischer Bedürfnisse in der Onkologie - wichtige Faktoren, die die Attraktivität des Unternehmens für Investoren unterstreichen.

Vollständiger Bericht verfügbar unter https://vidacpharma.com/en/investor-relations

For more information please contact:

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc

Dr Max Herzberg

20-22 Wenlock Road

London N1 7GU

United Kingdom

http://www.vidacpharma.com/

about:blank

+972-54-4257381

About Vidac Pharma

Vidac Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing first-in-class medicines to help people suffering from a range of oncologic and onco-dermatologic diseases. Vidac develops first-in-class anti-cancer drugs by modifying the hyper-glycolytic tumor microenvironment, targeting the overexpression and wrong anchoring of the Hexokinase 2 metabolic checkpoint (HK2) in cancer cells, to renormalize tumor microenvironment and selectively provoke their programmed death, without affecting surrounding normal tissue. VDA-1102, a first drug candidate of Vidac Pharma has shown to be effective against advanced Actinic Keratosis (AK), while interim results in Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma (CTCL) yielded a positive effect in Phase 2 trials in humans.

Important information

The information in this press release does not constitute a public offer to sell or a solicitation to submit an offer to buy or subscribe to shares of Vidac Pharma Holding PLC, but is for informational purposes only. The contents of this announcement include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes", "estimates," "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "plans", "continue", "ongoing", "potential", "predict", "project", "target", "seek" or "should", and include statements the Company makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.



NEWSLETTER REGISTRIERUNG:

Aktuelle Pressemeldungen dieses Unternehmens direkt in Ihr Postfach:http://www.irw-press.com/alert_subscription.php?lang=de&isin=GB00BM9XQ619Mitteilung übermittelt durch IRW-Press.com. Für den Inhalt ist der Aussender verantwortlich.Kostenloser Abdruck mit Quellenangabe erlaubt.https://www.wallstreet-online.de/nachricht/19513352-vidac-pharma-buy-rating-erhoehte-bewertung-sphene-capital-unterstreicht-starken-wachstumsaussichten