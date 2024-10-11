Bambuser AB: Invitation to the Briefing of Bambuser Q3 2024 Report

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2024 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL) Bambuser (NASDAQ: BUSER) will publish a financial report for the third quarter of 2024 at approximately 08:00 am CET on October 25, 2024.

The company will issue a press release with the complete financial report attached. Both will be available on Bambuser's website after publication. CEO Maryam Ghahremani and CFO/CCO Jonas Lagerström will comment on the report and take questions during a live audiocast at 10:00 am CEST.



To join the audiocast and ask questions via chat, please use the link below.

https://ir.financialhearings.com/bambuser-q3-report-2024/register

If you wish to ask questions verbally via teleconference, please register via the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.

https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50048664

Contact information

Jonas Lagerström, COO/CFO

Email: jonas.lagerstrom@bambuser.com

Phone: +46 (0) 70 511 54 98

About Bambuser

Bambuser is the world's leading video commerce company with the largest customer base in its industry. More than 250 brands from 40+ countries leverage Bambuser's best-in-class solutions.

Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, and Turku, and with a passionate team speaking more than 30 languages. Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, trusted by the world's leading news agencies, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2019, leveraging its legacy as the industry leader in video-first technology.

Invitation to the Briefing of Bambuser Q3 2024 Report

