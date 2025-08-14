Anzeige
WKN: A2DREX | ISIN: SE0009663834 | Ticker-Symbol: 5JL
München
13.08.25 | 18:16
0,043 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
14.08.2025 09:02 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bambuser AB: Bambuser Q2 2025: Improved Cash Flow and Enterprise Traction Strengthen Foundation for Sustainable Expansion

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2025 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL) - Bambuser AB (publ) ("Bambuser") reports its Q2 2025 results, highlighting a strong improvement in free cash flow driven by higher gross margin and lower operating expenses. ARR reached SEK 83.7 million, a -16% y/y and -7% q/q decrease at Constant Exchange Rates ("CER").

The company signed some of the most respected names in global retail, including one of Europe's largest fashion e-commerce players and one of Italy's most iconic luxury maisons. Bambuser also entered into partnership with one of the world's most prestigious fashion houses, renowned for its timeless craftsmanship and elite stature. These foundational relationships validate Bambuser's platform's strategic value for long-term growth.

Q2 2025 Key highlights

  • ARR of SEK 83.7 million, -16% y/y and -7% q/q growth at constant exchange rates ("CER").

  • Net Sales SaaS of SEK 20.4 million (26.9) representing a growth of -24% y/y and -11% q/q.

  • Adjusted EBITDA of SEK -21.5 million (-22.5), an improvement of 4% y/y and 24% q/q, representing a -106% margin (-84%).

  • Free Cash Flow of SEK -13.5 million (-21.1), representing a -66% FCF margin, increasing by 12%p. y/y and 57%p. q/q.

  • End of quarter Cash Balance of SEK 140.5 million (220.0).

  • Strong improvement in Free Cash Flow driven by higher gross margin and lower operating expenses.

The full Q2 2025 report is published at https://ir.bambuser.com/report-archive

Contact information
Jonas Lagerström, COO/CFO
Email: jonas.lagerstrom@bambuser.com
Phone: +46 (0) 70 511 54 98

About Bambuser
Bambuser is the world's leading virtual commerce company, with the largest customer base in its industry. Trusted by more than 250 brands, Bambuser's international streaming services are available in 240 countries.
Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, and Turku, and with a passionate team speaking more than 30 languages. Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, trusted by the world's leading news agencies, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2019, leveraging its legacy as the industry leader in video-first technology.

Follow us
Subscribe to Bambusers press releases here .
Bambuser on LinkedIn.

Contact information
Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB
+46 8 400 160 00 | ir@bambuser.com

Certified Adviser
DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB
+46 73 856 42 65 | certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

This information is information that Bambuser AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-14 08:30 CEST.

Attachments

Q2 2025 Interim Report Published Version

SOURCE: Bambuser AB



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bambuser-q2-2025-improved-cash-flow-and-enterprise-traction-stren-1061007

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
