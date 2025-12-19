Das Instrument 4OL FR0004034320 MR. BRICOLAGE INH. EO 5,8 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.12.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.12.2025The instrument 4OL FR0004034320 MR. BRICOLAGE INH. EO 5,8 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.12.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 22.12.2025Das Instrument 3QK FR001400OS22 BOOSTHEAT SAS EO -,0001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.12.2025The instrument 3QK FR001400OS22 BOOSTHEAT SAS EO -,0001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.12.2025Das Instrument O58 US98923K1034 ZEEKR INT.T.H. SP.ADR/10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.12.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.12.2025The instrument O58 US98923K1034 ZEEKR INT.T.H. SP.ADR/10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.12.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 22.12.2025Das Instrument 5JL SE0009663834 BAMBUSER AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.12.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.12.2025The instrument 5JL SE0009663834 BAMBUSER AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.12.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 22.12.2025Das Instrument D9M1 CA6658043089 NORTHERN SUPERIOR RES EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.12.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.12.2025The instrument D9M1 CA6658043089 NORTHERN SUPERIOR RES EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.12.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 22.12.2025Das Instrument MS6N ES0105122024 METROVACESA S.A. EO 7,2 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.12.2025The instrument MS6N ES0105122024 METROVACESA S.A. EO 7,2 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.12.2025Das Instrument HLL GRS191213008 ELLAKTOR S.A.NAM. EO 0,04 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.12.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.12.2025The instrument HLL GRS191213008 ELLAKTOR S.A.NAM. EO 0,04 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.12.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 22.12.2025Das Instrument L3XB US15234Q2075 AXIA ENERGIA ADR 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.12.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.12.2025The instrument L3XB US15234Q2075 AXIA ENERGIA ADR 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.12.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 22.12.2025Das Instrument 0T8B US8761082002 VISIONS.AI ADR DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.12.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.12.2025The instrument 0T8B US8761082002 VISIONS.AI ADR DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.12.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 22.12.2025Das Instrument V8M CA74349R1055 PROPHECY DEFI INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.12.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.12.2025The instrument V8M CA74349R1055 PROPHECY DEFI INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.12.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 22.12.2025Das Instrument 1Q1A CA0908232048 BIRD RIVER RES. INC. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.12.2025The instrument 1Q1A CA0908232048 BIRD RIVER RES. INC. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.12.2025Das Instrument P75 SE0022726311 PERPETUA MEDICAL AB B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.12.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.12.2025The instrument P75 SE0022726311 PERPETUA MEDICAL AB B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.12.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 22.12.2025