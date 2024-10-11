IsoEnergy: CEO on the Acquisition of Anfield Energy and the Major Synergies
IsoEnergy: CEO on the Acquisition of Anfield Energy and the Major Synergies
|14:46
|03.10.
|Anfield Energy Inc: IsoEnergy signs definitive agreement to acquire Anfield
|02.10.
|IsoEnergy strengthens uranium portfolio with Anfield Energy acquisition
|02.10.
|Stocks in Play: Anfield Energy Inc.
|02.10.
|Anfield Energy To Be Acquired By IsoEnergy For $126.8 Million
|14:46
|Mi
|IsoEnergy gibt den Erwerb von Anfield bekannt und sichert damit eine erweiterte kurzfristige Uranproduktion in den USA sowie die Shootaring Canyon Mill
|Toronto, ON - 2. Oktober 2024 - IsoEnergy Ltd. ("IsoEnergy") (TSX: ISO; OTCQX: ISENF) - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profil/isoenergy-ltd/ - und Anfield Energy Inc. ("Anfield")...
|Sa
|EXPLOSIVES WACHSTUM voraus: URAN-AKTIEN vor dem großen Durchbruch – Hier jetzt ZUGREIFEN!!
|03.10.
|IsoEnergy seals Anfield acquisition deal to boost US uranium output
|03.10.
|IsoEnergy secures key uranium mill, other US assets with Anfield buy: Toronto-listed IsoEnergy has announced a C$126.8-million ...
|ANFIELD ENERGY INC
|0,063
|-7,35 %
|ISOENERGY LTD
|2,250
|+2,51 %