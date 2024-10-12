Tilray Brands, a leading cannabis company, recently reported its quarterly earnings, revealing a complex financial picture. Despite a significant 29.91% year-over-year revenue increase to $229.88 million, the company's stock experienced a 1.3% decline on NASDAQ, closing at $1.57. Tilray managed to narrow its losses, with earnings per share improving from -$0.10 to -$0.04. However, the overall performance fell short of market expectations, prompting a reassessment from analysts.

Future Outlook and Market Response

The mixed results have led to a cautious stance among industry observers. Roth/MKM, a prominent analysis firm, has lowered its price target for Tilray while maintaining a neutral rating. Looking ahead, analysts project continued losses for the fiscal year 2025, albeit with an improved forecast of -$0.122 per share. Investors are closely monitoring Tilray's progress towards profitability, with the company inching closer to break-even. Additionally, the cannabis sector awaits a potentially game-changing decision from the Drug Enforcement Administration, which could significantly impact Tilray's market position and future prospects.

