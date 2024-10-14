Das Instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.10.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.10.2024

The instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.10.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 15.10.2024



Das Instrument 29Z US00848K2006 AGEAGLE AERIAL SYS NEW EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.10.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.10.2024

The instrument 29Z US00848K2006 AGEAGLE AERIAL SYS NEW EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.10.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 15.10.2024



Das Instrument 1KC CA95846L1013 WESTERN INV.CO.OF CANADA EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 14.10.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 15.10.2024

The instrument 1KC CA95846L1013 WESTERN INV.CO.OF CANADA EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 14.10.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 15.10.2024

