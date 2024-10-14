

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK.L) Monday announced positive results from Phase 3 studies dubbed ANCHOR-1 and ANCHOR-2, evaluating depemokimab in adults with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP). The trials met their primary endpoints.



CRSwNP is caused by inflammation of the nasal lining that can lead to soft tissue growths, known as nasal polyps. The symptoms include nasal obstruction, loss of smell, facial pressure, sleep disturbance, infections and nasal discharge.



In ANCHOR-1 and ANCHOR-2 studies, patients with CRSwNP were given either depemokimab or placebo for 52 weeks. Primary endpoints of the studies were met with statistically significant reduction in nasal polyp size and nasal obstruction versus placebo plus standard of care. Further, treatment-emergent adverse events across both trials were similar in patients treated with either depemokimab or placebo.



GSK said these results, along with data from SWIFT-1 and SWIFT-2 Phase 3 studies of depemokimab in severe asthma, will be used in regulatory filings around the world.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



