

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Helical issued an update covering its trading activity for the period 1 April 2024 to 11 October 2024. The Group stated that it has made good progress delivering on the targets set earlier in the year.



'Construction is now underway on three new office schemes, with plans progressing at the remaining future development sites. A new Revolving Credit Facility is in place which pushes out our debt maturity, and proactive management of our investment portfolio is reducing vacancy. We will continue to recycle our portfolio, as market conditions allow, providing funds for our future pipeline as well as containing our gearing levels,' Matthew Bonning-Snook, Chief Executive, said.



