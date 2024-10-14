Anzeige
14.10.2024 11:48 Uhr
Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 41, 2024

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between October 7, 2024, and October 11, 2024, Essity Aktiebolag (publ) repurchased a total of 270,000 own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0009922164) under the framework of the buyback program as resolved by the Board of Directors.

The share purchase is part of the SEK 3bn buyback program announced by Essity on June 17, 2024. The buyback program will extend from June 17, 2024, until the 2025 Annual General Meeting and be implemented in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the European Commission's Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (Safe Harbour Regulation).

The share repurchase is financed using cash flow from current operations after the ordinary dividend with the ambition to continue with share buybacks over time as a recurring part of Essity's capital allocation.

Class B shares in Essity were repurchased as follows:

Date

Aggregated daily volume (no. of shares):

Weighted average price per day (SEK):

Total daily transaction value (SEK):

October 7, 2024

54,000

309.0331

16,687,787

October 8, 2024

54,000

310.2438

16,753,165

October 9, 2024

54,000

311.3906

16,815,092

October 10, 2024

54,000

311.0107

16,794,578

October 11, 2024

54,000

310.5651

16,770,515

Total accumulated during week 41, 2024

270,000

310.4487

83,821,137

Total accumulated during the buyback program

4,536,000

299.6569

1,359,243,680

All purchases were conducted on Nasdaq Stockholm by Danske Bank on behalf of Essity. Following the above purchases, Essity's holding of treasury shares amounted on October 11, 2024, to 4,536,000 Class B shares. The total number of shares in Essity amounted on the date of this press release to 702,342,489, of which 60,412,986 Class A shares and 641,929,503 Class B shares.

The full details concerning the completed transactions are appended to this press release.

For further information, please contact:
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/buyback-of-class-b-shares-in-essity-during-week-41--2024,c4050643

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/4050643/3051881.pdf

Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 41, 2024

https://mb.cision.com/Public/15798/4050643/be9f9e48de099405.pdf

Essity transactions week 41

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/buyback-of-class-b-shares-in-essity-during-week-41-2024-302275054.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
