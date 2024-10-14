Nel ASA, the Norwegian hydrogen company, has recently undergone a significant restructuring by spinning off its fueling division. This new independent entity, named Cavendish Hydrogen, will focus on hydrogen refueling solutions for road vehicles. Meanwhile, Nel ASA will concentrate solely on its electrolyzer business, aiming to achieve market leadership in this sector. This strategic decision is designed to create two focused companies, each poised to dominate their respective markets. However, Cavendish Hydrogen faces substantial financial hurdles, having reported a negative EBITDA margin of 64 percent on revenues of approximately 30 million euros last year.

Stock Performance and Upcoming Earnings Report

The Nel ASA stock has been experiencing a tumultuous period, reaching a new low of about 0.35 euros last Friday. This represents a 15.25% decline over the past month and a significant 46.69% loss for the year. Despite this concerning trend, the stock still trades 1.62% above its 52-week low. Investors are now eagerly awaiting the upcoming quarterly report, which could provide crucial insights into the company's financial status and potentially influence the stock price. With a current market capitalization of 584.1 million euros and a price-to-sales ratio of 0.35, some analysts suggest the stock may be undervalued, potentially offering room for recovery.

