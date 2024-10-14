The French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH is grappling with ongoing challenges in the crucial Chinese market, despite recent announcements by the Chinese government aimed at revitalizing the economy. Investors remain cautious, as evidenced by the significant decline in LVMH's stock price over the past few weeks. This downturn is attributed to weakening demand for luxury goods, a trend affecting the entire luxury sector. Other prestigious companies, including Hermès, Kering, and Richemont, have also experienced stock price declines of up to three and a half percent.

Financial Outlook Amid Market Uncertainty

Despite recent stock market pressures, LVMH maintains solid financial indicators. For the 2024 fiscal year, the company anticipates a dividend of 15.00 EUR per share, translating to a dividend yield of 1.88%. The projected price-earnings ratio (P/E) for 2024 stands at 21.11, suggesting a reasonable valuation. However, the luxury sector continues to face uncertainty, particularly due to the lack of concrete details regarding China's potential economic stimulus package. This ambiguity weighs heavily on the luxury market and fuels investor skepticism, contributing to the ongoing volatility in LVMH's stock performance.

Ad

The latest LVMH figures speak volumes: Urgent action required for LVMH shareholders. Is it worth investing, or should you sell? Find out what to do now in our current free analysis from 14 October.

Continue reading here ...