Monotype Reveals a 'Universe of Type' and New Collaboration with Field Notes at Adobe MAX 2024

Adobe MAX attendees are invited to discover the "Universe of Type" at the Monotype booth #506

Monotype Foundry Program marks 60% growth in last 12 months, with more than 2,230 foundry partners now participating and more than 3,200 new typefaces launched every month

New Monotype x Field Notes collaboration launches with a limited-edition notebook available at the Monotype booth

MIAMI, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monotype Imaging Inc., a global leader in type design and innovation, is opening up a "Universe of Type" for Adobe MAX 2024 attendees and inviting them to embark on a voyage of seamless creative discovery.

Adobe MAX, taking place October 14 to 16 at the Miami Beach Convention Center, is the world's leading creativity conference for creative professionals, designers, and industry experts. At the show, the Monotype booth will be showcasing some of the brightest typefaces in the Monotype library's firmament of more than 150,000 premium fonts. On hand to aid attendees' discovery will be Monotype's new AI-enabled font pairing tool - and an offer for a "typographic palm reading" with Monotype's type experts.

Monotype's Spike Spondike, Senior Type Designer, and Kerry Squires, Senior Brand Designer, will lead a breakout session at 1 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, October 14, entitled "Aligning Stars & Serifs: A Guide to the Typographic Universe." In the session, Spike and Kerry will take attendees on a journey of discovery, showcasing the tools, libraries, and emerging technologies that empower design decision-making and simplify the creative process in an ever-expanding universe of typographic choice.

"At Monotype, we see the 'Universe of Type' as a living, breathing creative ecosystem, with new typographic stars being added every day by foundries and independent type designers around the world," says Spike Spondike.

"Navigating a universe with so many typographic possibilities can be daunting, no matter where you are in your career," says Kerry Squires. "That's why this year at Adobe MAX we want to offer guidance on how to deal with this. Using personal reflection and asking ourselves specific questions, we will also be showcasing some of the incredible new tools and technologies from Monotype to help creative professionals quickly and easily discover new design horizons and exciting creative combinations."

At Adobe MAX last year, Monotype celebrated 1,400 foundry partners joining the then newly launched Monotype Foundry Program. One year on at Adobe MAX 2024, the Program has grown by 60%, with over 2,230 foundries around the world now participating. Combined, Monotype's Foundry partners release over 3,200 new typefaces every month across Monotype platforms, some of which are showcased on the Monotype booth.

At Adobe MAX, Monotype is also unveiling a new collaboration with Field Notes, the iconic American notebook brand. This partnership marks the beginning of a series of collaborative design moments set to unfold over the next six months, starting with the launch of a limited-edition notebook available on Monotype's booth at Adobe Max 2024.

"Field Notes is synonymous with the celebration of creativity, craftsmanship, and the enduring American design tradition," says Bill Connolly, Creative Evangelist at Monotype. "Monotype's collab with Field Notes is founded on our shared commitment to celebrating and elevating the creative design community - and we're thrilled to share that here with attendees at Adobe MAX."

"We're excited to be working with Monotype to improve and streamline the typography for Field Notes products and all our communications in print and online," says Jim Coudal, President of Field Notes. "Our new collaboration for Adobe Max is just the beginning. We have some fun projects planned and we can't wait to share them with Field Notes customers and the design and type communities."

About Monotype:

Monotype Imaging Inc. brings brands to life through type and technology that consumers engage with every day. We offer a library of over 150,000 fonts from over 2,500 talented designers and foundries across the world. We work with the biggest global brands, and individual creatives, offering a wide selection of solutions that make it easier for them to do what they do best: design beautiful brand experiences. Further information is available at www.monotype.com.

Monotype is a trademark of Monotype Imaging Inc. registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and may be registered in certain other jurisdictions.

About Field Notes:

Field Notes is a celebrated brand of notebooks and stationery, known for their high-quality craftsmanship and unique designs. Field Notes partners with artists and designers to create limited-edition products that inspire creativity and productivity. Further information is available at fieldnotesbrand.com.

