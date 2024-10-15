Xiaomi's stock faced downward pressure in Frankfurt trading, dropping over 2% despite impressive financial results. The Chinese tech giant reported a robust 27.57% increase in revenue for the latest quarter, with earnings per share climbing to 0.22 HKD. However, investor sentiment remained cautious, as the stock price fluctuated between 2.75 and 2.78 EUR, significantly below its 52-week high of 3.06 EUR achieved in early October.

Future Outlook and Market Position

Analysts project Xiaomi's earnings per share to reach 0.771 CNY for the full year 2024. The company has strengthened its position in China, securing a spot among the top five smartphone manufacturers. Despite this progress, the stock continues to trade below its perceived potential. Investors are eagerly anticipating Xiaomi's upcoming financial report, scheduled for release in about four weeks, which could provide further insights into the company's performance and potentially influence its stock trajectory. Xiaomi's market capitalization currently stands at approximately 56.6 billion euros, reflecting its significant presence in the tech industry.

