Adocia has filed patent applications of stable combinations of semaglutide in combination with cagrilintide

BioChaperone CagriSema could be administered with all standard subcutaneous injection devices, particularly those for multi-use

CagriSema could be administered with all standard subcutaneous injection devices, particularly those for multi-use The selected BioChaperone has already been tested in humans, has a regulatory dossier for entry into Phase 3, and is produced on a large scale in GMP-quality

Adocia (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 ADOC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specialized in the discovery and development of innovative therapeutic solutions for the treatment of diabetes and obesity, announced today that it has filed patents of stable formulations of hormone combinations for the treatment of obesity and diabetes using its BioChaperone platform.

Several families of hormones can be used to achieve significant weight loss, starting with GLP-1 (e.g. semaglutide, tirzepatide), but also amylin analogs (e.g. cagrilintide, eloralintide, petrelintide…), which would have the advantage of targeting fat mass, while preserving muscle mass. Future generations of obesity treatments, for which analysts expect the market to reach 100 billion dollars by 2030, combine these different mechanisms of action to achieve better weight loss in terms of both quantity and quality.

However, this promising strategy is hampered by the incompatibility of many of these hormones, which cannot be formulated into a single product. To avoid double injection, pharmaceutical companies are developing injection devices, such as dual-chamber injectors, but they are limited to single use and are more complex to manufacture.

Thanks to its BioChaperone platform, which enables hormone combinations to be made, Adocia has succeeded in overcoming this technological challenge and has obtained several stable combinations. The resulting combinations can be manufactured and administered in the world's most widely used standard injection devices, including auto-injectors and pens, for multiple or single use, and also standard vials with syringes. Adocia's innovation could enable pharmaceutical companies to make the most of existing industrial facilities while maintaining ease of use for patients. Thus, a multi-use device (one device used for four weeks) would multiply by four the number of patients treated, versus with a single use (four devices per month), at constant manufacturing capacities.

"The demand for obesity products is growing exponentially, and this new application of our historic BioChaperone platform places us at the heart of the obesity space," says Olivier Soula, co-founder and CEO of Adocia. "The ease of use and manufacturing of our patented solution could address the main challenge facing pharmaceutical companies: answering the exploding demand."

Adocia has patented, among other examples, a stable combination of cagrilintide and semaglutide ("CagriSema", amylin analog and GLP-1 receptor agonist respectively, Novo Nordisk) with BioChaperone, which could be administered in standard single- and multiple-use auto-injectors or pens, representing an improvement over a dual-chamber device.

The value of Adocia's innovation also lies in the intellectual property generated, which aims to extend the protection of these combinations by several years. The patent applications filed aim to provide worldwide protection for the combinations covered until 2045.

Adocia is continuing to research new combinations of peptides for the treatment of obesity using its BioChaperoneplatform, with the aim of establishing partnerships for these innovations.

About Adocia

Adocia is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic solutions in the field of metabolic diseases, primarily diabetes and obesity.

The company has a broad portfolio of drug candidates based on four proprietary technology platforms: 1) The BioChaperone technology for the development of new generation insulins and products combining insulins with other classes of hormones; 2) AdOral, an oral peptide delivery technology; 3) AdoShell, an immunoprotective biomaterial for cell transplantation, with an initial application in pancreatic cells transplantation; and 4) AdoGel, a long-acting drug delivery platform.

Adocia holds more than 25 patent families. Based in Lyon, the company has about 80 employees. Adocia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Euronext: ADOC; ISIN: FR0011184241).

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Adocia and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Adocia considers as being reasonable. However, there can be no guarantee that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be achieved, as such estimates are subject to numerous risks including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the universal registration document that was filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers on April 29, 2024, as updated in the Company's 2024 Half-year financial statements, both available at www.adocia.com Those risks include uncertainties inherent in Adocia's short- or medium-term working capital requirements, in research and development, future clinical data, analyses and the evolution of economic conditions, the financial markets and the markets in which Adocia operates, which could impact the Company's short-term financing requirements and its ability to raise additional funds.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Adocia or not considered as material by Adocia at this time. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause the actual results, financial conditions, performances, or achievements of Adocia be materially different from those mentioned in the forward-looking statements.

