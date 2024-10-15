Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.10.2024
Diese Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
WKN: 893677 | ISIN: US28225C8064
Stuttgart
15.10.24
11:26 Uhr
4,380 Euro
-0,080
-1,79 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.10.2024 12:47 Uhr
77 Leser
eGain Corporation: AI knowledge thought leaders and practitioners to convene at eGain Solve 2024

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN (http://www.nasdaq.com/symbol/egan)), the AI knowledge platform for customer service, today announced the eGain Solve 2024 conference to usher in the era of AI knowledge to transform business performance. The event will be held at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare in Chicago on October 29-30, 2024.

Per Gartner, 100% of generative AI virtual customer assistant and virtual agent assistant projects that lack integration to modern knowledge management systems will fail to meet their customer experience and operational cost-reduction goals by 2025, underscoring the need for AI and knowledge to work together as "AI knowledge."

The event will be kicked off with a presentation by Lynda Braksiek, Principal Research Lead for APQC (American Productivity and Quality Center), on the big trends in AI knowledge, followed by a keynote from Ashu Roy, eGain CEO, on the foundational importance of trust in knowledge in the GenAI era. The conference will also feature AI knowledge success stories, narrated by speakers from Global 1000 clients. Also included is a one-of-a-kind masterclass on Generative AI, where attendees can learn about lessons learned and best practices for success.

Highlights

  • ANALYST VIEW
    • Big Trends in AI and Knowledge Management, Lynda Braksiek, APQC
  • KEYNOTE
    • Trusted Knowledge: The Foundational Imperative for Customer Service in the Gen AI Era, Ashu Roy, CEO, eGain
  • CLIENT INNOVATION STORIES
    • Cathay Pacific, One Medical (Amazon), Rogue Credit Union, RPM Living, Specialized Bicycles
  • OTHER
    • Masterclass on Generative AI for customer service
    • Breakout sessions on AI knowledge authoring, personalization, and optimization
    • Demo lounge, featuring the latest and greatest eGain product capabilities, integrations, and ecosystem
    • Deep-dive breakout sessions on eGain products and services with Q&A
    • One-on-one meeting with eGain executives and staff

Note: Agenda is subject to change without notice.

How to register

Visit https://www.eGain.com/Solve (https://www.eGain.com/Solve)

About eGain
eGain Knowledge Hub helps improve experience and reduce cost by delivering trusted answers for customer service. Visit www.eGain.com (https://www.egain.com/) for more info.

Media Contact
Press@egain.com
408 636 4514

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
