NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for third-quarter 2024. "Johnson & Johnson's strong results in the third quarter reflect the unique breadth of our business and commitment to delivering the next wave of healthcare innovation," said Joaquin Duato, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "During the quarter, we advanced our pipeline with regulatory approvals for TREMFYA and RYBREVANT, submitted an IDE for our general surgery robotic system, OTTAVA, and launched VELYS Spine and Shockwave E8 IVL Catheter, further strengthening our confidence in our near-and long-term growth targets."

Unless otherwise noted, the financial results and earnings guidance included below reflect the continuing operations of Johnson & Johnson.

Overall financial results

Q3 ($ in Millions, except EPS) 2024 2023 % Change Reported Sales $22,471 $21,351 5.2% Net Earnings/(Loss) $2,694 $4,309 -37.5% EPS (diluted) $1.11 $1.69 -34.3% Q3 Non-GAAP* ($ in Millions, except EPS) 2024 2023 % Change Operational Sales1,2 6.3% Adjusted Operational Sales1,3 5.4% Adjusted Operational Sales ex. COVID-19 Vaccine1,3 5.6% Adjusted Net Earnings1,4 $5,876 $6,777 -13.3% Adjusted EPS (diluted)1,4 $2.42 $2.66 -9.0% Free Cash Flow (YTD)6,7 ~$14,000 $11,974

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency 4 Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items 5 Excludes COVID-19 Vaccine 6 Non-GAAP measure; defined as cash flow from operating activities, less additions to property, plant and equipment. Cash flow from operations, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, will be included in subsequent SEC filings. 7 Q3 YTD 2024 is estimated as of October 15, 2024. Q3 YTD 2023 includes approximately 8 months contribution from the Consumer Health segment. Note: values may have been rounded

Regional sales results

Q3 % Change ($ in Millions) 2024 2023 Reported Operational1,2 Currency Adjusted

Operational1,3 U.S. $12,909 $11,996 7.6% 7.6 - 6.5 International 9,562 9,355 2.2 4.6 -2.4 4.0 Worldwide $22,471 $21,351 5.2% 6.3 -1.1 5.4

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency Note: values may have been rounded

Segment sales results

Q3 % Change ($ in Millions) 2024 2023 Reported Operational1,2 Currency Adjusted

Operational1,3 Innovative Medicine $ 14,580 $ 13,893 4.9% 6.3 (1.4) 6.4 MedTech 7,891 7,458 5.8% 6.4 (0.6) 3.7 Worldwide $ 22,471 $ 21,351 5.2% 6.3 (1.1) 5.4

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency Note: values may have been rounded

Third Quarter 2024 segment commentary:

Operational sales* reflected below excludes the impact of translational currency.

Innovative Medicine

Innovative Medicine worldwide operational sales grew 6.3%. Growth was driven by DARZALEX (daratumumab), ERLEADA (apalutamide), Other Oncology, and CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) in Oncology, TREMFYA (guselkumab) in Immunology, SPRAVATO (esketamine) in Neuroscience, and OPSUMIT (macitentan) in Pulmonary Hypertension. Growth was partially offset by STELARA (ustekinumab) and SIMPONI/SIMPONI ARIA (golimumab) in Immunology.

MedTech

MedTech worldwide operational sales grew 6.4%*, with net acquisitions and divestitures positively impacting growth by 2.7%. Operational sales growth was driven primarily by electrophysiology products and Abiomed in Cardiovascular, previously referred to as Interventional Solutions, contact lenses in Vision and wound closure products in General Surgery. Growth was partially offset by endocutter products in Advanced Surgery.

Full-year 2024 guidance:

Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses, and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

Johnson & Johnson is updating its 2024 guidance, including adjusted operational EPS guidance, to reflect improved performance and the impact from the recent acquisition of V-Wave.

Non-GAAP* 2024 July 2024 Adjusted Operational EPS1,2 $10.05 Improved performance outlook $0.10 October 2024 Adjusted Operational EPS1,2 pre-M&A $10.15 M&A impact (V-Wave) ($0.24) October 2024 Adjusted Operational EPS1,2 $9.91

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency 2 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items Note: Adjusted operational EPS figures reflect midpoint of issued guidance

($ in Billions, except EPS) October 2024 July 2024 Adjusted Operational Sales1,2,5 Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point 5.7% - 6.2% / 6.0% 5.5% - 6.0% / 5.8% Operational Sales2,5/ Mid-point $89.4B - $89.8B / $89.6B $89.2B - $89.6B / $89.4B Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point 6.3% - 6.8% / 6.6% 6.1% - 6.6% / 6.4% Estimated Reported Sales3,5/ Mid-point $88.4B - $88.8B / $88.6B $88.0B - $88.4B / $88.2B Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point 5.1% - 5.6% / 5.4% 4.7% - 5.2% / 5.0% Adjusted Operational EPS (Diluted)2,4/ Mid-point $9.86 - $9.96 / $9.91 $10.00 - $10.10 / $10.05 Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point (0.6)% - 0.4% / (0.1)% 0.8% - 1.8% / 1.3% Adjusted EPS (Diluted)3,4 / Mid-point $9.88 - $9.98 / $9.93 $9.97 - $10.07 / $10.02 Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point (0.4)% - 0.6% / 0.1% 0.5% - 1.5% / 1.0%

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures 2 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Calculated using Euro Average Rate: October 2024 = $1.09 and July 2024 = $1.08 (Illustrative purposes only) 4 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items 5 Excludes COVID-19 Vaccine Note: percentages may have been rounded

Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast.

Notable announcements in the quarter:

The information contained in this section should be read together with Johnson & Johnson's other disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Current Reports on Form 8-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. The reader is also encouraged to review all other news releases and information available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at News Releases, as well as Innovative Medicine News Center, MedTech News & Events, and www.factsabouttalc.com.

Regulatory Johnson & Johnson submits application to the European Medicines Agency for DARZALEX (daratumumab) SC-based quadruplet regimen for newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients1 Press Release Johnson & Johnson files for U.S. FDA approval of DARZALEX FASPRO-based quadruplet regimen for newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients for whom transplant is not planned Press Release DARZALEX (daratumumab)-based quadruplet regimen receives positive CHMP opinion for transplant-eligible patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma Press Release RYBREVANT (amivantamab-vmjw) plus standard of care approved in the U.S. as first and only targeted regimen to cut risk of disease progression by more than half in second-line EGFR-mutated advanced lung cancer Press Release Johnson & Johnson seeks first EU approval of nipocalimab to treat a broad population of patients living with antibody-positive generalised myasthenia gravis Press Release TREMFYA (guselkumab) receives U.S. FDA approval for adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis, strengthening Johnson & Johnson's leadership in inflammatory bowel disease Press Release Johnson & Johnson seeks first approval of nipocalimab to treat broadest population living with antibody positive generalized myasthenia gravis Press Release European Commission approves RYBREVANT (amivantamab) in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with advanced EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer after failure of prior therapy Press Release European Commission approves BALVERSA (erdafitinib) for adult patients with unresectable or metastatic urothelial carcinoma Press Release RYBREVANT (amivantamab-vmjw) plus LAZCLUZE (lazertinib) approved in the U.S. as a first-line chemotherapy-free treatment for patients with EGFR-mutated advanced lung cancer Press Release DARZALEX FASPRO (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj)-based quadruplet regimen approved in the U.S. for patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma who are transplant-eligible Press Release Johnson & Johnson seeks U.S. FDA approval of SPRAVATO (esketamine) as the first and only monotherapy for adults with treatment-resistant depression Press Release Data Releases TREMFYA (guselkumab) demonstrates impressive results across biologic-naïve and biologic-refractory patients in Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis1 Press Release CARVYKTI is the first and only cell therapy to significantly extend overall survival versus standard therapies for patients with multiple myeloma as early as second line Press Release DARZALEX (daratumumab)-based maintenance regimens show clinically meaningful deep and durable responses in transplant-eligible patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma Press Release Novel combination of TALVEY (talquetamab-tgvs) and TECVAYLI (teclistamab-cqyv) suggests high response rates and durable responses in triple-class refractory patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, including those with extramedullary disease Press Release TALVEY (talquetamab-tgvs) and DARZALEX FASPRO (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) based combination shows deep and durable responses in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma Press Release Johnson & Johnson is transforming solid tumor cancer outcomes with new data at the 2024 World Conference on Lung Cancer and European Society for Medical Oncology Congress Press Release Groundbreaking nipocalimab study of pregnant individuals at high risk for early onset severe hemolytic disease of the fetus and newborn published in The New England Journal of Medicine Press Release Product Launch Johnson & Johnson MedTech Launches VOLT Plating System1 Press Release Johnson & Johnson Rolls Out New TECNIS Odyssey Next-Generation Intraocular Lens Offering Cataract Patients Precise Vision at Every Distance in Any Lighting Press Release Shockwave Medical Expands U.S. Peripheral IVL Portfolio with Enhanced Catheter Press Release DePuy Synthes Launches its First Active Spine Robotics and Navigation Platform Press Release Other Johnson & Johnson Completes Acquisition of V-Wave1 Press Release Johnson & Johnson Announces that its Subsidiary, Red River Talc LLC, has Filed a Voluntary Prepackaged Chapter 11 Case to Resolve All Current and Future Ovarian Cancer Talc Claims Press Release Johnson & Johnson's Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer Peter Fasolo to Retire; Kristen Mulholland Named Chief Human Resources Officer, Effective October 1, 2024 Press Release 1 Subsequent to the quarter

Webcast information:

Johnson & Johnson will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss this earnings release today at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. A simultaneous webcast of the call for investors and other interested parties may be accessed by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website. A replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at events-and-presentations.

About Johnson & Johnson:

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more at www.jnj.com.

Non-GAAP financial measures:

* "Operational sales growth" excluding the impact of translational currency, "adjusted operational sales growth" excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as "adjusted net earnings", "adjusted diluted earnings per share" and "adjusted operational diluted earnings per share" excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investor Relations section of the company's website at quarterly results.

Copies of the financial schedules accompanying this earnings release are available on the company's website at quarterly results. These schedules include supplementary sales data, a condensed consolidated statement of earnings, reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, and sales of key products/franchises. Additional information on Johnson & Johnson, including adjusted income before tax by segment, an Innovative Medicine pipeline of selected compounds in late stage development and a copy of today's earnings call presentation can also be found in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at quarterly results.

Note to investors concerning forward-looking statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, and market position and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans, including restructuring plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global health care reforms; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies; and the Company's ability to realize the anticipated benefits from the separation of Kenvue Inc. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in Johnson & Johnson's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Supplementary Sales Data (Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) THIRD QUARTER NINE MONTHS Percent Change Percent Change 2024 2023 Total Operations Currency 2024 2023 Total Operations Currency Sales to customers by segment of business Innovative Medicine (1) U.S. $ 8,871 8,249 7.5 % 7.5 - $ 24,993 23,090 8.2 % 8.2 - International 5,709 5,644 1.2 4.4 (3.2 ) 17,639 17,947 (1.7 ) 2.1 (3.8 ) 14,580 13,893 4.9 6.3 (1.4 ) 42,632 41,037 3.9 5.5 (1.6 ) Innovative Medicine excluding COVID-19 Vaccine (1) U.S. 8,871 8,249 7.5 7.5 - 24,993 23,090 8.2 8.2 - International 5,708 5,603 1.9 5.2 (3.3 ) 17,441 16,874 3.4 7.4 (4.0 ) 14,579 13,852 5.2 6.6 (1.4 ) 42,434 39,964 6.2 7.9 (1.7 ) MedTech U.S. 4,038 3,747 7.8 7.8 - 12,105 11,345 6.7 6.7 - International 3,853 3,711 3.9 5.0 (1.1 ) 11,564 11,382 1.6 4.7 (3.1 ) 7,891 7,458 5.8 6.4 (0.6 ) 23,669 22,727 4.1 5.7 (1.6 ) U.S. 12,909 11,996 7.6 7.6 - 37,098 34,435 7.7 7.7 - International 9,562 9,355 2.2 4.6 (2.4 ) 29,203 29,329 (0.4 ) 3.1 (3.5 ) Worldwide 22,471 21,351 5.2 6.3 (1.1 ) 66,301 63,764 4.0 5.6 (1.6 ) U.S. 12,909 11,996 7.6 7.6 - 37,098 34,435 7.7 7.7 - International 9,561 9,314 2.7 5.1 (2.4 ) 29,005 28,256 2.7 6.3 (3.6 ) Worldwide excluding COVID-19 Vaccine (1) $ 22,470 21,310 5.4 % 6.5 (1.1 ) $ 66,103 62,691 5.4 % 7.1 (1.7 ) Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely. (1) Refer to supplemental sales information schedules

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Supplementary Sales Data (Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) THIRD QUARTER NINE MONTHS Percent Change Percent Change 2024 2023 Total Operations Currency 2024 2023 Total Operations Currency Sales to customers by geographic area U.S. $ 12,909 11,996 7.6 % 7.6 - $ 37,098 34,435 7.7 % 7.7 - Europe 4,914 4,727 4.0 3.0 1.0 15,291 15,448 (1.0 ) (0.7 ) (0.3 ) Western Hemisphere excluding U.S. 1,173 1,171 0.3 20.3 (20.0 ) 3,579 3,383 5.8 21.4 (15.6 ) Asia-Pacific, Africa 3,475 3,457 0.5 1.5 (1.0 ) 10,333 10,498 (1.6 ) 2.8 (4.4 ) International 9,562 9,355 2.2 4.6 (2.4 ) 29,203 29,329 (0.4 ) 3.1 (3.5 ) Worldwide $ 22,471 21,351 5.2 % 6.3 (1.1 ) $ 66,301 63,764 4.0 % 5.6 (1.6 ) Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Supplementary Sales Data (Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) THIRD QUARTER NINE MONTHS Percent Change Percent Change 2024 2023 Total Operations Currency 2024 2023 Total Operations Currency Sales to customers by geographic area (ex. COVID-19 Vaccine) U.S.* $ 12,909 11,996 7.6 % 7.6 - $ 37,098 34,435 7.7 % 7.7 - Europe(1) 4,913 4,686 4.8 3.8 1.0 15,093 14,375 5.0 5.3 (0.3 ) Western Hemisphere excluding U.S.* 1,173 1,171 0.3 20.3 (20.0 ) 3,579 3,383 5.8 21.4 (15.6 ) Asia-Pacific, Africa* 3,475 3,457 0.5 1.5 (1.0 ) 10,333 10,498 (1.6 ) 2.8 (4.4 ) International 9,561 9,314 2.7 5.1 (2.4 ) 29,005 28,256 2.7 6.3 (3.6 ) Worldwide $ 22,470 21,310 5.4 % 6.5 (1.1 ) $ 66,103 62,691 5.4 % 7.1 (1.7 ) Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely. (1) Refer to supplemental sales information schedules *No COVID-19 Vaccine sales

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings (Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) THIRD QUARTER 2024 2023 Percent Percent Percent Increase Amount to Sales Amount to Sales (Decrease) Sales to customers $ 22,471 100.0 $ 21,351 100.0 5.2 Cost of products sold 6,963 31.0 6,606 30.9 5.4 Gross Profit 15,508 69.0 14,745 69.1 5.2 Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 5,478 24.3 5,400 25.3 1.4 Research and development expense 4,952 22.0 3,447 16.2 43.7 In-process research and development impairments - - 206 1.0 Interest (income) expense, net (99 ) (0.4 ) (182 ) (0.8 ) Other (income) expense, net 1,798 8.0 499 2.3 Restructuring 41 0.2 158 0.7 Earnings before provision for taxes on income 3,338 14.9 5,217 24.4 (36.0 ) Provision for taxes on income 644 2.9 908 4.2 (29.1 ) Net earnings from Continuing Operations $ 2,694 12.0 $ 4,309 20.2 (37.5 ) Net earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of tax - 21,719 Net earnings $ 2,694 $ 26,028 Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations $ 1.11 $ 1.69 (34.3 ) Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Discontinued Operations $ - $ 8.52 Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,427.9 2,549.7 Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations 19.3 % 17.4 % Adjusted earnings from Continuing Operations before provision for taxes and net earnings (1) Earnings before provision for taxes on income from Continuing Operations $ 7,277 32.4 $ 8,033 37.6 (9.4 ) Net earnings from Continuing Operations $ 5,876 26.1 $ 6,777 31.7 (13.3 ) Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations $ 2.42 $ 2.66 (9.0 ) Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations 19.3 % 15.6 % (1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings (Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) NINE MONTHS 2024 2023 Percent Percent Percent Increase Amount to Sales Amount to Sales (Decrease) Sales to customers $ 66,301 100.0 $ 63,764 100.0 4.0 Cost of products sold 20,343 30.7 19,755 31.0 3.0 Gross Profit 45,958 69.3 44,009 69.0 4.4 Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 16,416 24.8 15,702 24.6 4.5 Research and development expense 11,934 18.0 10,605 16.6 12.5 In-process research and development impairments 194 0.3 255 0.4 Interest (income) expense, net (433 ) (0.7 ) (277 ) (0.4 ) Other (income) expense, net 4,855 7.3 7,055 11.1 Restructuring 192 0.3 433 0.6 Earnings before provision for taxes on income 12,800 19.3 10,236 16.1 25.0 Provision for taxes on income 2,165 3.3 1,042 1.7 107.8 Net earnings from Continuing Operations $ 10,635 16.0 $ 9,194 14.4 15.7 Net earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of tax - 21,910 Net earnings $ 10,635 $ 31,104 Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations $ 4.38 $ 3.53 24.1 Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Discontinued Operations $ - $ 8.42 Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,429.5 2,603.4 Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations 16.9 % 10.2 % Adjusted earnings from Continuing Operations before provision for taxes and net earnings (1) Earnings before provision for taxes on income from Continuing Operations $ 23,558 35.5 $ 23,574 37.0 (0.1 ) Net earnings from Continuing Operations $ 19,296 29.1 $ 19,847 31.1 (2.8 ) Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations $ 7.94 $ 7.62 4.2 Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations 18.1 % 15.8 % (1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Third Quarter Nine Months Ended (Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Earnings from Continuing Operations, after tax- as reported $ 2,694 $ 4,309 $ 10,635 $ 9,194 Pre-tax Adjustments Litigation related 2,388 (51 ) 5,466 6,986 Intangible Asset Amortization expense 1,171 1,132 3,355 3,384 COVID-19 Vaccine related costs 1 4 44 77 653 Restructuring related 2 47 384 207 659 Medical Device Regulation 3 38 74 157 223 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related 328 22 928 102 (Gains)/losses on securities (37 ) 1,005 374 1,076 IPR&D impairments - 206 194 255 Tax Adjustments Tax impact on special item adjustments 4 (762 ) (482 ) (2,055 ) (2,769 ) Tax legislation and other tax related 5 134 (42 ) 84 Adjusted Net Earnings from Continuing Operations, after tax $ 5,876 $ 6,777 $ 19,296 $ 19,847 Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,427.9 2,549.7 2,429.5 2,603.4 Adjusted net earnings per share from Continuing Operations (Diluted) $ 2.42 $ 2.66 $ 7.94 $ 7.62 Operational adjusted net earnings per share from Continuing Operations (Diluted) $ 2.41 $ 7.94

Notes: 1 COVID-19 Vaccine related costs include remaining commitments and obligations, including external manufacturing network exit costs and required clinical trial expenses, associated with the Company's completion of its COVID-19 vaccine contractual commitments. 2 In fiscal 2023, the company completed a prioritization of its research and development (R&D) investment within the Innovative Medicine segment to focus on the most promising medicines with the greatest benefit to patients. This resulted in the exit of certain programs within therapeutic areas. The R&D program exits are primarily in infectious diseases and vaccines including the discontinuation of its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) adult vaccine program, hepatitis and HIV development. The restructuring expense of $19 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2024 ($100 million Q3 2024 YTD) and $149 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2023 ($424 million Q3 2023 YTD) includes the termination of partnered and non-partnered program costs, asset impairments and asset divestments. In fiscal 2023, the company initiated a restructuring program of its Orthopaedics franchise within the MedTech segment to streamline operations by exiting certain markets, product lines and distribution network arrangements. The restructuring expense of $28 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2024 ($107 million Q3 2024 YTD) and $235 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2023 ($235 million Q3 2023 YTD) primarily includes inventory and instrument reserves related to the market and product exits. 3 European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) costs represent one-time compliance costs for the Company's previously registered products. MDR is a replacement of the existing European Medical Devices Directive regulatory framework, and manufacturers of currently marketed medical devices were required to comply with EU MDR beginning in May 2021. The Company considers the adoption of EU MDR to be a significant one-time regulatory change and is not indicative of on-going operations. The Company has excluded only external third-party regulatory and consulting costs from its MedTech operating segments' measures of profit and loss used for making operating decisions and assessing performance which will be completed by the end of 2024. 4 The tax impact related to special item adjustments reflects the current and deferred income taxes associated with the above pre-tax special items in arriving at adjusted earnings.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure Adjusted Operational Sales Growth THIRD QUARTER 2024 ACTUAL vs. 2023 ACTUAL Segments Innovative Medicine MedTech Total WW As Reported 4.9% 5.8% 5.2% U.S. 7.5% 7.8% 7.6% International 1.2% 3.9% 2.2% WW Currency (1.4) (0.6) (1.1) U.S. - - - International (3.2) (1.1) (2.4) WW Operational 6.3% 6.4% 6.3% U.S. 7.5% 7.8% 7.6% International 4.4% 5.0% 4.6% Shockwave (3.1) (1.1) U.S. (4.4) (1.4) International (1.8) (0.7) All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures (A&D) 0.1 0.4 0.2 U.S. 0.1 0.8 0.3 International 0.2 0.0 0.1 WW Adjusted Operational Ex A&D 6.4% 3.7% 5.4% U.S. 7.6% 4.2% 6.5% International 4.6% 3.2% 4.0% COVID-19 Vaccine 0.3 0.2 U.S. 0.0 0.0 International 0.8 0.5 WW Adjusted Operational Ex A&D & COVID-19 Vaccine 6.7% 3.7% 5.6% U.S. 7.6% 4.2% 6.5% International 5.4% 3.2% 4.5% Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure Adjusted Operational Sales Growth NINE MONTHS 2024 ACTUAL vs. 2023 ACTUAL Segments Innovative Medicine MedTech Total WW As Reported 3.9% 4.1% 4.0% U.S. 8.2% 6.7% 7.7% International (1.7)% 1.6% (0.4)% WW Currency (1.6) (1.6) (1.6) U.S. - - - International (3.8) (3.1) (3.5) WW Operational 5.5% 5.7% 5.6% U.S. 8.2% 6.7% 7.7% International 2.1% 4.7% 3.1% Shockwave (1.3) (0.5) U.S. (2.1) (0.7) International (0.6) (0.2) All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures (A&D) 0.1 0.3 0.2 U.S. 0.1 0.7 0.3 International 0.1 0.1 0.1 WW Adjusted Operational Ex A&D 5.6% 4.7% 5.3% U.S. 8.3% 5.3% 7.3% International 2.2% 4.2% 3.0% COVID-19 Vaccine 2.4 1.5 U.S. 0.0 0.0 International 5.3 3.2 WW Adjusted Operational Ex A&D & COVID-19 Vaccine 8.0% 4.7% 6.8% U.S. 8.3% 5.3% 7.3% International 7.5% 4.2% 6.2% Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) THIRD QUARTER NINE MONTHS % Change % Change INNOVATIVE MEDICINE SEGMENT (2) 2024 2023 Reported Operational (1) Currency 2024 2023 Reported Operational (1) Currency IMMUNOLOGY US $ 3,068 3,193 -3.9 % -3.9 % - $ 8,499 8,506 -0.1 % -0.1 % - Intl 1,552 1,656 -6.2 % -2.1 % -4.1 % 5,090 4,951 2.8 % 7.3 % -4.5 % WW 4,621 4,849 -4.7 % -3.3 % -1.4 % 13,590 13,457 1.0 % 2.6 % -1.6 % REMICADE US 281 296 -5.4 % -5.4 % - 778 849 -8.5 % -8.5 % - US Exports (3) 27 38 -28.9 % -28.9 % - 89 112 -20.5 % -20.5 % - Intl 112 127 -11.5 % -6.5 % -5.0 % 380 449 -15.4 % -11.3 % -4.1 % WW 419 461 -9.1 % -7.7 % -1.4 % 1,246 1,410 -11.6 % -10.3 % -1.3 % SIMPONI / SIMPONI ARIA US 299 310 -3.7 % -3.7 % - 820 866 -5.3 % -5.3 % - Intl 218 319 -31.8 % -23.3 % -8.5 % 787 829 -5.1 % 4.1 % -9.2 % WW 516 629 -18.0 % -13.6 % -4.4 % 1,607 1,695 -5.2 % -0.7 % -4.5 % STELARA US 1,770 1,912 -7.5 % -7.5 % - 5,021 5,180 -3.1 % -3.1 % - Intl 906 951 -4.8 % -2.3 % -2.5 % 2,991 2,925 2.2 % 5.4 % -3.2 % WW 2,676 2,864 -6.6 % -5.7 % -0.9 % 8,012 8,105 -1.2 % 0.0 % -1.2 % TREMFYA US 691 634 9.1 % 9.1 % - 1,789 1,490 20.1 % 20.1 % - Intl 316 258 22.6 % 26.9 % -4.3 % 932 747 24.7 % 29.6 % -4.9 % WW 1,007 891 13.0 % 14.3 % -1.3 % 2,721 2,237 21.6 % 23.3 % -1.7 % OTHER IMMUNOLOGY US 1 2 -45.6 % -45.6 % - 3 9 -66.8 % -66.8 % - Intl 0 0 - - - 0 0 - - - WW 1 2 -45.6 % -45.6 % - 3 9 -66.8 % -66.8 % - INFECTIOUS DISEASES US 365 360 1.5 % 1.5 % - 1,023 1,147 -10.8 % -10.8 % - Intl 471 500 -5.7 % -5.1 % -0.6 % 1,599 2,420 -33.9 % -33.4 % -0.5 % WW 836 859 -2.7 % -2.4 % -0.3 % 2,622 3,566 -26.5 % -26.1 % -0.4 % COVID-19 VACCINE US 0 0 - - - 0 0 - - - Intl 1 41 -97.7 % -98.9 % 1.2 % 198 1,073 -81.6 % -81.6 % 0.0 % WW 1 41 -97.7 % -98.9 % 1.2 % 198 1,073 -81.6 % -81.6 % 0.0 % EDURANT / rilpivirine US 8 9 -15.8 % -15.8 % - 24 26 -10.0 % -10.0 % - Intl 323 287 12.3 % 11.4 % 0.9 % 926 816 13.5 % 13.3 % 0.2 % WW 330 297 11.5 % 10.6 % 0.9 % 950 843 12.7 % 12.6 % 0.1 % PREZISTA / PREZCOBIX / REZOLSTA / SYMTUZA US 355 345 2.8 % 2.8 % - 990 1,105 -10.5 % -10.5 % - Intl 94 102 -6.9 % -3.0 % -3.9 % 315 310 1.8 % 4.3 % -2.5 % WW 449 447 0.6 % 1.5 % -0.9 % 1,305 1,415 -7.8 % -7.2 % -0.6 % OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES US 3 5 -52.2 % -52.2 % - 10 15 -37.7 % -37.7 % - Intl 53 69 -23.2 % -20.5 % -2.7 % 160 220 -27.4 % -24.2 % -3.2 % WW 55 74 -25.4 % -22.9 % -2.5 % 169 235 -28.0 % -25.1 % -2.9 % REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) THIRD QUARTER NINE MONTHS % Change % Change 2024 2023 Reported Operational (1) Currency 2024 2023 Reported Operational (1) Currency NEUROSCIENCE US 1,094 1,036 5.6 % 5.6 % - 3,250 3,043 6.8 % 6.8 % - Intl 662 706 -6.2 % -3.9 % -2.3 % 2,090 2,296 -8.9 % -4.8 % -4.1 % WW 1,755 1,742 0.8 % 1.7 % -0.9 % 5,340 5,339 0.0 % 1.8 % -1.8 % CONCERTA / Methylphenidate US 26 57 -55.0 % -55.0 % - 101 191 -47.5 % -47.5 % - Intl 117 133 -11.9 % -8.5 % -3.4 % 382 412 -7.3 % -2.9 % -4.4 % WW 142 189 -24.8 % -22.5 % -2.3 % 482 603 -20.0 % -17.0 % -3.0 % INVEGA SUSTENNA / XEPLION /

INVEGA TRINZA / TREVICTA US 780 730 6.8 % 6.8 % - 2,329 2,164 7.6 % 7.6 % - Intl 269 299 -10.1 % -8.3 % -1.8 % 830 940 -11.7 % -8.7 % -3.0 % WW 1,049 1,029 1.9 % 2.4 % -0.5 % 3,159 3,104 1.8 % 2.7 % -0.9 % SPRAVATO US 243 154 56.8 % 56.8 % - 660 409 61.2 % 61.2 % - Intl 42 29 44.6 % 47.4 % -2.8 % 120 74 62.9 % 65.0 % -2.1 % WW 284 183 54.9 % 55.3 % -0.4 % 780 483 61.5 % 61.8 % -0.3 % OTHER NEUROSCIENCE US 46 94 -51.4 % -51.4 % - 161 278 -42.1 % -42.1 % - Intl 235 245 -4.4 % -2.0 % -2.4 % 759 870 -12.8 % -7.4 % -5.4 % WW 281 340 -17.4 % -15.7 % -1.7 % 920 1,149 -19.9 % -15.8 % -4.1 % ONCOLOGY US 2,816 2,219 26.9 % 26.9 % - 7,835 6,177 26.8 % 26.8 % - Intl 2,565 2,313 10.9 % 14.3 % -3.4 % 7,450 6,865 8.5 % 12.6 % -4.1 % WW 5,380 4,533 18.7 % 20.5 % -1.8 % 15,284 13,043 17.2 % 19.3 % -2.1 % CARVYKTI US 258 140 84.9 % 84.9 % - 565 324 74.6 % 74.6 % - Intl 27 12 * * * 63 17 * * * WW 286 152 87.7 % 87.6 % 0.1 % 629 341 84.3 % 84.2 % 0.1 % DARZALEX US 1,684 1,369 23.0 % 23.0 % - 4,789 3,882 23.4 % 23.4 % - Intl 1,332 1,130 17.9 % 22.8 % -4.9 % 3,797 3,312 14.6 % 19.9 % -5.3 % WW 3,016 2,499 20.7 % 22.9 % -2.2 % 8,586 7,194 19.3 % 21.8 % -2.5 % ERLEADA US 337 288 17.1 % 17.1 % - 940 778 20.8 % 20.8 % - Intl 453 342 32.4 % 34.0 % -1.6 % 1,275 961 32.6 % 35.6 % -3.0 % WW 790 631 25.4 % 26.3 % -0.9 % 2,215 1,740 27.3 % 29.0 % -1.7 % IMBRUVICA US 259 264 -1.9 % -1.9 % - 770 796 -3.2 % -3.2 % - Intl 494 545 -9.2 % -7.2 % -2.0 % 1,537 1,681 -8.5 % -6.1 % -2.4 % WW 753 808 -6.8 % -5.5 % -1.3 % 2,307 2,476 -6.8 % -5.2 % -1.6 % TECVAYLI US 105 93 13.5 % 13.5 % - 310 232 34.0 % 34.0 % - Intl 30 19 54.2 % 59.4 % -5.2 % 93 37 * * * WW 135 112 20.6 % 21.4 % -0.8 % 403 269 49.6 % 50.0 % -0.4 % ZYTIGA / abiraterone acetate US 5 16 -66.0 % -66.0 % - 25 41 -38.0 % -38.0 % - Intl 144 199 -27.1 % -24.4 % -2.7 % 470 646 -27.1 % -22.8 % -4.3 % WW 150 214 -30.0 % -27.5 % -2.5 % 496 686 -27.8 % -23.7 % -4.1 % OTHER ONCOLOGY US 168 50 * * - 435 125 * * - Intl 83 67 24.8 % 27.6 % -2.8 % 214 211 2.0 % 4.8 % -2.8 % WW 250 117 * * * 649 336 93.4 % 95.1 % -1.7 % REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) THIRD QUARTER NINE MONTHS % Change % Change 2024 2023 Reported Operational (1) Currency 2024 2023 Reported Operational (1) Currency PULMONARY HYPERTENSION US 815 680 20.0 % 20.0 % - 2,324 1,964 18.4 % 18.4 % - Intl 287 274 4.5 % 9.7 % -5.2 % 866 835 3.7 % 10.6 % -6.9 % WW 1,102 954 15.6 % 17.0 % -1.4 % 3,190 2,798 14.0 % 16.1 % -2.1 % OPSUMIT US 406 323 25.4 % 25.4 % - 1,135 924 22.8 % 22.8 % - Intl 165 166 -0.2 % 1.7 % -1.9 % 504 512 -1.6 % 2.2 % -3.8 % WW 571 490 16.8 % 17.4 % -0.6 % 1,639 1,437 14.1 % 15.4 % -1.3 % UPTRAVI US 379 336 12.7 % 12.7 % - 1,120 978 14.5 % 14.5 % - Intl 80 66 21.8 % 28.2 % -6.4 % 232 185 25.5 % 33.5 % -8.0 % WW 458 402 14.2 % 15.2 % -1.0 % 1,352 1,163 16.3 % 17.5 % -1.2 % OTHER PULMONARY HYPERTENSION US 32 20 54.0 % 54.0 % - 70 61 14.0 % 14.0 % - Intl 40 42 -3.9 % 12.4 % -16.3 % 129 137 -5.8 % 10.9 % -16.7 % WW 72 63 15.0 % 25.9 % -10.9 % 199 199 0.3 % 11.9 % -11.6 % CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER US 713 763 -6.5 % -6.5 % - 2,061 2,254 -8.5 % -8.5 % - Intl 170 194 -11.9 % -10.0 % -1.9 % 543 580 -6.4 % -4.6 % -1.8 % WW 884 957 -7.6 % -7.2 % -0.4 % 2,605 2,834 -8.1 % -7.7 % -0.4 % XARELTO US 592 625 -5.2 % -5.2 % - 1,697 1,840 -7.8 % -7.8 % - Intl - - - - - - - - - - WW 592 625 -5.2 % -5.2 % - 1,697 1,840 -7.8 % -7.8 % - OTHER US 121 139 -12.2 % -12.2 % - 364 414 -11.9 % -11.9 % - Intl 170 194 -11.9 % -10.0 % -1.9 % 543 580 -6.4 % -4.6 % -1.8 % WW 292 332 -12.0 % -10.9 % -1.1 % 908 994 -8.7 % -7.7 % -1.0 % TOTAL INNOVATIVE MEDICINE US 8,871 8,249 7.5 % 7.5 % - 24,993 23,090 8.2 % 8.2 % - Intl 5,709 5,644 1.2 % 4.4 % -3.2 % 17,639 17,947 -1.7 % 2.1 % -3.8 % WW $ 14,580 $ 13,893 4.9 % 6.3 % -1.4 % $ 42,632 41,037 3.9 % 5.5 % -1.6 % See footnotes at end of schedule REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) THIRD QUARTER NINE MONTHS % Change % Change MEDTECH SEGMENT (2) 2024 2023 Reported Operational (1) Currency 2024 2023 Reported Operational (1) Currency CARDIOVASCULAR (4) US $ 1,148 891 28.6 % 28.6 % - $ 3,292 2,662 23.6 % 23.6 % - Intl 819 667 22.8 % 23.7 % -0.9 % 2,353 2,019 16.5 % 20.5 % -4.0 % WW 1,966 1,558 26.2 % 26.5 % -0.3 % 5,645 4,681 20.6 % 22.3 % -1.7 % ELECTROPHYSIOLOGY US 660 611 7.9 % 7.9 % - 2,057 1,791 14.8 % 14.8 % - Intl 619 549 12.7 % 13.8 % -1.1 % 1,889 1,658 14.0 % 18.2 % -4.2 % WW 1,279 1,161 10.2 % 10.7 % -0.5 % 3,946 3,449 14.4 % 16.5 % -2.1 % ABIOMED US 293 254 15.4 % 15.4 % - 905 790 14.5 % 14.5 % - Intl 68 57 20.1 % 20.1 % 0.0 % 207 176 17.7 % 20.0 % -2.3 % WW 362 311 16.3 % 16.3 % 0.0 % 1,112 966 15.1 % 15.5 % -0.4 % SHOCKWAVE (5) US 163 - * * - 240 - * * - Intl 66 - * * - 66 - * * - WW 229 - * * - 306 - * * - OTHER CARDIOVASCULAR (4) US 30 26 16.7 % 16.7 % - 89 81 10.6 % 10.6 % - Intl 66 61 7.7 % 7.5 % 0.2 % 192 186 3.0 % 5.7 % -2.7 % WW 96 87 10.4 % 10.2 % 0.2 % 281 267 5.3 % 7.2 % -1.9 % ORTHOPAEDICS US 1,359 1,349 0.7 % 0.7 % - 4,229 4,100 3.2 % 3.2 % - Intl 832 815 2.0 % 2.2 % -0.2 % 2,614 2,574 1.5 % 3.1 % -1.6 % WW 2,191 2,164 1.2 % 1.3 % -0.1 % 6,843 6,674 2.5 % 3.2 % -0.7 % HIPS US 250 239 4.8 % 4.8 % - 785 730 7.5 % 7.5 % - Intl 131 136 -3.6 % -3.2 % -0.4 % 435 432 0.6 % 2.4 % -1.8 % WW 381 375 1.7 % 1.9 % -0.2 % 1,220 1,162 5.0 % 5.6 % -0.6 % KNEES US 212 207 2.2 % 2.2 % - 684 654 4.5 % 4.5 % - Intl 140 131 6.9 % 7.0 % -0.1 % 463 415 11.5 % 12.7 % -1.2 % WW 352 338 4.0 % 4.1 % -0.1 % 1,147 1,069 7.2 % 7.7 % -0.5 % TRAUMA US 497 488 1.8 % 1.8 % - 1,499 1,462 2.5 % 2.5 % - Intl 265 253 4.2 % 4.8 % -0.6 % 786 775 1.4 % 3.0 % -1.6 % WW 761 742 2.6 % 2.8 % -0.2 % 2,285 2,238 2.1 % 2.7 % -0.6 % SPINE, SPORTS & OTHER US 400 415 -3.6 % -3.6 % - 1,262 1,254 0.6 % 0.6 % - Intl 296 295 0.4 % 0.4 % 0.0 % 930 952 -2.3 % -0.6 % -1.7 % WW 696 710 -1.9 % -2.0 % 0.1 % 2,191 2,205 -0.6 % 0.1 % -0.7 % REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) THIRD QUARTER NINE MONTHS % Change % Change 2024 2023 Reported Operational (1) Currency 2024 2023 Reported Operational (1) Currency SURGERY US 983 994 -1.1 % -1.1 % - 2,965 2,984 -0.6 % -0.6 % - Intl 1,451 1,483 -2.2 % -0.3 % -1.9 % 4,373 4,522 -3.3 % 0.4 % -3.7 % WW 2,434 2,479 -1.8 % -0.7 % -1.1 % 7,338 7,507 -2.2 % 0.0 % -2.2 % ADVANCED US 448 455 -1.4 % -1.4 % - 1,360 1,365 -0.4 % -0.4 % - Intl 661 709 -6.8 % -5.1 % -1.7 % 1,977 2,139 -7.6 % -4.2 % -3.4 % WW 1,109 1,164 -4.7 % -3.6 % -1.1 % 3,337 3,504 -4.8 % -2.7 % -2.1 % GENERAL US 535 540 -0.9 % -0.9 % - 1,605 1,619 -0.9 % -0.9 % - Intl 791 775 2.1 % 4.0 % -1.9 % 2,397 2,383 0.6 % 4.4 % -3.8 % WW 1,325 1,314 0.8 % 2.0 % -1.2 % 4,001 4,002 0.0 % 2.3 % -2.3 % VISION US 549 512 7.2 % 7.2 % - 1,619 1,599 1.3 % 1.3 % - Intl 751 744 0.9 % 1.8 % -0.9 % 2,224 2,265 -1.8 % 1.0 % -2.8 % WW 1,300 1,256 3.5 % 4.0 % -0.5 % 3,843 3,864 -0.5 % 1.1 % -1.6 % CONTACT LENSES / OTHER US 441 399 10.2 % 10.2 % - 1,288 1,252 2.8 % 2.8 % - Intl 527 529 -0.3 % 0.6 % -0.9 % 1,508 1,568 -3.8 % -0.4 % -3.4 % WW 968 928 4.2 % 4.7 % -0.5 % 2,796 2,820 -0.9 % 1.0 % -1.9 % SURGICAL US 108 112 -3.6 % -3.6 % - 331 346 -4.4 % -4.4 % - Intl 225 216 3.9 % 4.7 % -0.8 % 717 698 2.7 % 4.2 % -1.5 % WW 333 328 1.3 % 1.9 % -0.6 % 1,048 1,044 0.3 % 1.4 % -1.1 % TOTAL MEDTECH US 4,038 3,747 7.8 % 7.8 % - 12,105 11,345 6.7 % 6.7 % - Intl 3,853 3,711 3.9 % 5.0 % -1.1 % 11,564 11,382 1.6 % 4.7 % -3.1 % WW $ 7,891 $ 7,458 5.8 % 6.4 % -0.6 % $ 23,669 22,727 4.1 % 5.7 % -1.6 %

Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely * Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful (1) Operational growth excludes the effect of translational currency (2) Unaudited (3) Reported as U.S. sales (4) Previously referred to as Interventional Solutions (5) Acquired on May 31, 2024