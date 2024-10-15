NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for third-quarter 2024. "Johnson & Johnson's strong results in the third quarter reflect the unique breadth of our business and commitment to delivering the next wave of healthcare innovation," said Joaquin Duato, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "During the quarter, we advanced our pipeline with regulatory approvals for TREMFYA and RYBREVANT, submitted an IDE for our general surgery robotic system, OTTAVA, and launched VELYS Spine and Shockwave E8 IVL Catheter, further strengthening our confidence in our near-and long-term growth targets."
Unless otherwise noted, the financial results and earnings guidance included below reflect the continuing operations of Johnson & Johnson.
Overall financial results
Q3
|($ in Millions, except EPS)
2024
2023
% Change
|Reported Sales
$22,471
$21,351
5.2%
|Net Earnings/(Loss)
$2,694
$4,309
-37.5%
|EPS (diluted)
$1.11
$1.69
-34.3%
Q3
|Non-GAAP* ($ in Millions, except EPS)
2024
2023
% Change
|Operational Sales1,2
6.3%
|Adjusted Operational Sales1,3
5.4%
|Adjusted Operational Sales ex. COVID-19 Vaccine1,3
5.6%
|Adjusted Net Earnings1,4
$5,876
$6,777
-13.3%
|Adjusted EPS (diluted)1,4
$2.42
$2.66
-9.0%
|Free Cash Flow (YTD)6,7
~$14,000
$11,974
1
Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
2
Excludes the impact of translational currency
3
Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
4
Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items
5
Excludes COVID-19 Vaccine
6
Non-GAAP measure; defined as cash flow from operating activities, less additions to property, plant and equipment. Cash flow from operations, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, will be included in subsequent SEC filings.
7
Q3 YTD 2024 is estimated as of October 15, 2024. Q3 YTD 2023 includes approximately 8 months contribution from the Consumer Health segment.
|Note: values may have been rounded
Regional sales results
|Q3
% Change
|($ in Millions)
2024
2023
Reported
Operational1,2
Currency
Adjusted
|U.S.
$12,909
$11,996
7.6%
7.6
-
6.5
|International
9,562
9,355
2.2
4.6
-2.4
4.0
|Worldwide
$22,471
$21,351
5.2%
6.3
-1.1
5.4
1
Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
2
Excludes the impact of translational currency
3
Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
|Note: values may have been rounded
Segment sales results
|Q3
% Change
|($ in Millions)
2024
2023
Reported
Operational1,2
Currency
Adjusted
|Innovative Medicine
$ 14,580
$ 13,893
4.9%
6.3
(1.4)
6.4
|MedTech
7,891
7,458
5.8%
6.4
(0.6)
3.7
|Worldwide
$ 22,471
$ 21,351
5.2%
6.3
(1.1)
5.4
1
Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
2
Excludes the impact of translational currency
3
Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
|Note: values may have been rounded
Third Quarter 2024 segment commentary:
Operational sales* reflected below excludes the impact of translational currency.
Innovative Medicine
Innovative Medicine worldwide operational sales grew 6.3%. Growth was driven by DARZALEX (daratumumab), ERLEADA (apalutamide), Other Oncology, and CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) in Oncology, TREMFYA (guselkumab) in Immunology, SPRAVATO (esketamine) in Neuroscience, and OPSUMIT (macitentan) in Pulmonary Hypertension. Growth was partially offset by STELARA (ustekinumab) and SIMPONI/SIMPONI ARIA (golimumab) in Immunology.
MedTech
MedTech worldwide operational sales grew 6.4%*, with net acquisitions and divestitures positively impacting growth by 2.7%. Operational sales growth was driven primarily by electrophysiology products and Abiomed in Cardiovascular, previously referred to as Interventional Solutions, contact lenses in Vision and wound closure products in General Surgery. Growth was partially offset by endocutter products in Advanced Surgery.
Full-year 2024 guidance:
Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses, and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP.
Johnson & Johnson is updating its 2024 guidance, including adjusted operational EPS guidance, to reflect improved performance and the impact from the recent acquisition of V-Wave.
Non-GAAP*
2024
July 2024 Adjusted Operational EPS1,2
$10.05
Improved performance outlook
$0.10
October 2024 Adjusted Operational EPS1,2 pre-M&A
$10.15
M&A impact (V-Wave)
($0.24)
October 2024 Adjusted Operational EPS1,2
$9.91
1
Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency
2
Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items
|Note: Adjusted operational EPS figures reflect midpoint of issued guidance
($ in Billions, except EPS)
October 2024
July 2024
Adjusted Operational Sales1,2,5
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
5.7% - 6.2% / 6.0%
5.5% - 6.0% / 5.8%
Operational Sales2,5/ Mid-point
$89.4B - $89.8B / $89.6B
$89.2B - $89.6B / $89.4B
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
6.3% - 6.8% / 6.6%
6.1% - 6.6% / 6.4%
Estimated Reported Sales3,5/ Mid-point
$88.4B - $88.8B / $88.6B
$88.0B - $88.4B / $88.2B
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
5.1% - 5.6% / 5.4%
4.7% - 5.2% / 5.0%
Adjusted Operational EPS (Diluted)2,4/ Mid-point
$9.86 - $9.96 / $9.91
$10.00 - $10.10 / $10.05
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
(0.6)% - 0.4% / (0.1)%
0.8% - 1.8% / 1.3%
Adjusted EPS (Diluted)3,4 / Mid-point
$9.88 - $9.98 / $9.93
$9.97 - $10.07 / $10.02
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
(0.4)% - 0.6% / 0.1%
0.5% - 1.5% / 1.0%
1
Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures
2
Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency
3
Calculated using Euro Average Rate: October 2024 = $1.09 and July 2024 = $1.08 (Illustrative purposes only)
4
Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items
5
Excludes COVID-19 Vaccine
|Note: percentages may have been rounded
Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast.
Notable announcements in the quarter:
The information contained in this section should be read together with Johnson & Johnson's other disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Current Reports on Form 8-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. The reader is also encouraged to review all other news releases and information available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at News Releases, as well as Innovative Medicine News Center, MedTech News & Events, and www.factsabouttalc.com.
Regulatory
Johnson & Johnson submits application to the European Medicines Agency for DARZALEX (daratumumab) SC-based quadruplet regimen for newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients1
Press Release
Johnson & Johnson files for U.S. FDA approval of DARZALEX FASPRO-based quadruplet regimen for newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients for whom transplant is not planned
Press Release
DARZALEX (daratumumab)-based quadruplet regimen receives positive CHMP opinion for transplant-eligible patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma
Press Release
RYBREVANT (amivantamab-vmjw) plus standard of care approved in the U.S. as first and only targeted regimen to cut risk of disease progression by more than half in second-line EGFR-mutated advanced lung cancer
Press Release
Johnson & Johnson seeks first EU approval of nipocalimab to treat a broad population of patients living with antibody-positive generalised myasthenia gravis
Press Release
TREMFYA (guselkumab) receives U.S. FDA approval for adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis, strengthening Johnson & Johnson's leadership in inflammatory bowel disease
Press Release
Johnson & Johnson seeks first approval of nipocalimab to treat broadest population living with antibody positive generalized myasthenia gravis
Press Release
European Commission approves RYBREVANT (amivantamab) in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with advanced EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer after failure of prior therapy
Press Release
European Commission approves BALVERSA (erdafitinib) for adult patients with unresectable or metastatic urothelial carcinoma
Press Release
RYBREVANT (amivantamab-vmjw) plus LAZCLUZE (lazertinib) approved in the U.S. as a first-line chemotherapy-free treatment for patients with EGFR-mutated advanced lung cancer
Press Release
DARZALEX FASPRO (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj)-based quadruplet regimen approved in the U.S. for patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma who are transplant-eligible
Press Release
Johnson & Johnson seeks U.S. FDA approval of SPRAVATO (esketamine) as the first and only monotherapy for adults with treatment-resistant depression
Press Release
Data Releases
TREMFYA (guselkumab) demonstrates impressive results across biologic-naïve and biologic-refractory patients in Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis1
Press Release
CARVYKTI is the first and only cell therapy to significantly extend overall survival versus standard therapies for patients with multiple myeloma as early as second line
Press Release
DARZALEX (daratumumab)-based maintenance regimens show clinically meaningful deep and durable responses in transplant-eligible patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma
Press Release
Novel combination of TALVEY (talquetamab-tgvs) and TECVAYLI (teclistamab-cqyv) suggests high response rates and durable responses in triple-class refractory patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, including those with extramedullary disease
Press Release
TALVEY (talquetamab-tgvs) and DARZALEX FASPRO (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) based combination shows deep and durable responses in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma
Press Release
Johnson & Johnson is transforming solid tumor cancer outcomes with new data at the 2024 World Conference on Lung Cancer and European Society for Medical Oncology Congress
Press Release
Groundbreaking nipocalimab study of pregnant individuals at high risk for early onset severe hemolytic disease of the fetus and newborn published in The New England Journal of Medicine
Press Release
Product Launch
Johnson & Johnson MedTech Launches VOLT Plating System1
Press Release
Johnson & Johnson Rolls Out New TECNIS Odyssey Next-Generation Intraocular Lens Offering Cataract Patients Precise Vision at Every Distance in Any Lighting
Press Release
Shockwave Medical Expands U.S. Peripheral IVL Portfolio with Enhanced Catheter
Press Release
DePuy Synthes Launches its First Active Spine Robotics and Navigation Platform
Press Release
Other
Johnson & Johnson Completes Acquisition of V-Wave1
Press Release
Johnson & Johnson Announces that its Subsidiary, Red River Talc LLC, has Filed a Voluntary Prepackaged Chapter 11 Case to Resolve All Current and Future Ovarian Cancer Talc Claims
Press Release
Johnson & Johnson's Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer Peter Fasolo to Retire; Kristen Mulholland Named Chief Human Resources Officer, Effective October 1, 2024
Press Release
1 Subsequent to the quarter
Webcast information:
Johnson & Johnson will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss this earnings release today at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. A simultaneous webcast of the call for investors and other interested parties may be accessed by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website. A replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at events-and-presentations.
About Johnson & Johnson:
At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more at www.jnj.com.
Non-GAAP financial measures:
* "Operational sales growth" excluding the impact of translational currency, "adjusted operational sales growth" excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as "adjusted net earnings", "adjusted diluted earnings per share" and "adjusted operational diluted earnings per share" excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investor Relations section of the company's website at quarterly results.
Copies of the financial schedules accompanying this earnings release are available on the company's website at quarterly results. These schedules include supplementary sales data, a condensed consolidated statement of earnings, reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, and sales of key products/franchises. Additional information on Johnson & Johnson, including adjusted income before tax by segment, an Innovative Medicine pipeline of selected compounds in late stage development and a copy of today's earnings call presentation can also be found in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at quarterly results.
Note to investors concerning forward-looking statements:
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Supplementary Sales Data
|(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)
THIRD QUARTER
NINE MONTHS
Percent Change
Percent Change
2024
2023
Total
Operations
Currency
2024
2023
Total
Operations
Currency
|Sales to customers by
|segment of business
|Innovative Medicine (1)
|U.S.
$
8,871
8,249
7.5
%
7.5
-
$
24,993
23,090
8.2
%
8.2
-
|International
5,709
5,644
1.2
4.4
(3.2
)
17,639
17,947
(1.7
)
2.1
(3.8
)
14,580
13,893
4.9
6.3
(1.4
)
42,632
41,037
3.9
5.5
(1.6
)
|Innovative Medicine excluding COVID-19 Vaccine (1)
|U.S.
8,871
8,249
7.5
7.5
-
24,993
23,090
8.2
8.2
-
|International
5,708
5,603
1.9
5.2
(3.3
)
17,441
16,874
3.4
7.4
(4.0
)
14,579
13,852
5.2
6.6
(1.4
)
42,434
39,964
6.2
7.9
(1.7
)
|MedTech
|U.S.
4,038
3,747
7.8
7.8
-
12,105
11,345
6.7
6.7
-
|International
3,853
3,711
3.9
5.0
(1.1
)
11,564
11,382
1.6
4.7
(3.1
)
7,891
7,458
5.8
6.4
(0.6
)
23,669
22,727
4.1
5.7
(1.6
)
|U.S.
12,909
11,996
7.6
7.6
-
37,098
34,435
7.7
7.7
-
|International
9,562
9,355
2.2
4.6
(2.4
)
29,203
29,329
(0.4
)
3.1
(3.5
)
|Worldwide
22,471
21,351
5.2
6.3
(1.1
)
66,301
63,764
4.0
5.6
(1.6
)
|U.S.
12,909
11,996
7.6
7.6
-
37,098
34,435
7.7
7.7
-
|International
9,561
9,314
2.7
5.1
(2.4
)
29,005
28,256
2.7
6.3
(3.6
)
|Worldwide excluding COVID-19 Vaccine (1)
$
22,470
21,310
5.4
%
6.5
(1.1
)
$
66,103
62,691
5.4
%
7.1
(1.7
)
|Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.
|(1) Refer to supplemental sales information schedules
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Supplementary Sales Data
|(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)
THIRD QUARTER
NINE MONTHS
Percent Change
Percent Change
2024
2023
Total
Operations
Currency
2024
2023
Total
Operations
Currency
|Sales to customers by
|geographic area
|U.S.
$
12,909
11,996
7.6
%
7.6
-
$
37,098
34,435
7.7
%
7.7
-
|Europe
4,914
4,727
4.0
3.0
1.0
15,291
15,448
(1.0
)
(0.7
)
(0.3
)
|Western Hemisphere excluding U.S.
1,173
1,171
0.3
20.3
(20.0
)
3,579
3,383
5.8
21.4
(15.6
)
|Asia-Pacific, Africa
3,475
3,457
0.5
1.5
(1.0
)
10,333
10,498
(1.6
)
2.8
(4.4
)
|International
9,562
9,355
2.2
4.6
(2.4
)
29,203
29,329
(0.4
)
3.1
(3.5
)
|Worldwide
$
22,471
21,351
5.2
%
6.3
(1.1
)
$
66,301
63,764
4.0
%
5.6
(1.6
)
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Supplementary Sales Data
|(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)
THIRD QUARTER
NINE MONTHS
Percent Change
Percent Change
2024
2023
Total
Operations
Currency
2024
2023
Total
Operations
Currency
|Sales to customers by
|geographic area (ex. COVID-19 Vaccine)
|U.S.*
$
12,909
11,996
7.6
%
7.6
-
$
37,098
34,435
7.7
%
7.7
-
|Europe(1)
4,913
4,686
4.8
3.8
1.0
15,093
14,375
5.0
5.3
(0.3
)
|Western Hemisphere excluding U.S.*
1,173
1,171
0.3
20.3
(20.0
)
3,579
3,383
5.8
21.4
(15.6
)
|Asia-Pacific, Africa*
3,475
3,457
0.5
1.5
(1.0
)
10,333
10,498
(1.6
)
2.8
(4.4
)
|International
9,561
9,314
2.7
5.1
(2.4
)
29,005
28,256
2.7
6.3
(3.6
)
|Worldwide
$
22,470
21,310
5.4
%
6.5
(1.1
)
$
66,103
62,691
5.4
%
7.1
(1.7
)
|Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.
|(1) Refer to supplemental sales information schedules
|*No COVID-19 Vaccine sales
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
|(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures)
|THIRD QUARTER
2024
2023
Percent
Percent
Percent
Increase
Amount
to Sales
Amount
to Sales
(Decrease)
|Sales to customers
$
22,471
100.0
$
21,351
100.0
5.2
|Cost of products sold
6,963
31.0
6,606
30.9
5.4
|Gross Profit
15,508
69.0
14,745
69.1
5.2
|Selling, marketing and administrative expenses
5,478
24.3
5,400
25.3
1.4
|Research and development expense
4,952
22.0
3,447
16.2
43.7
|In-process research and development impairments
-
-
206
1.0
|Interest (income) expense, net
(99
)
(0.4
)
(182
)
(0.8
)
|Other (income) expense, net
1,798
8.0
499
2.3
|Restructuring
41
0.2
158
0.7
|Earnings before provision for taxes on income
3,338
14.9
5,217
24.4
(36.0
)
|Provision for taxes on income
644
2.9
908
4.2
(29.1
)
|Net earnings from Continuing Operations
$
2,694
12.0
$
4,309
20.2
(37.5
)
|Net earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of tax
-
21,719
|Net earnings
$
2,694
$
26,028
|Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations
$
1.11
$
1.69
(34.3
)
|Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Discontinued Operations
$
-
$
8.52
|Average shares outstanding (Diluted)
2,427.9
2,549.7
|Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations
19.3
%
17.4
%
|Adjusted earnings from Continuing Operations before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)
|Earnings before provision for taxes on income from Continuing Operations
$
7,277
32.4
$
8,033
37.6
(9.4
)
|Net earnings from Continuing Operations
$
5,876
26.1
$
6,777
31.7
(13.3
)
|Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations
$
2.42
$
2.66
(9.0
)
|Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations
19.3
%
15.6
%
|(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
|(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures)
|NINE MONTHS
2024
2023
Percent
Percent
Percent
Increase
Amount
to Sales
Amount
to Sales
(Decrease)
|Sales to customers
$
66,301
100.0
$
63,764
100.0
4.0
|Cost of products sold
20,343
30.7
19,755
31.0
3.0
|Gross Profit
45,958
69.3
44,009
69.0
4.4
|Selling, marketing and administrative expenses
16,416
24.8
15,702
24.6
4.5
|Research and development expense
11,934
18.0
10,605
16.6
12.5
|In-process research and development impairments
194
0.3
255
0.4
|Interest (income) expense, net
(433
)
(0.7
)
(277
)
(0.4
)
|Other (income) expense, net
4,855
7.3
7,055
11.1
|Restructuring
192
0.3
433
0.6
|Earnings before provision for taxes on income
12,800
19.3
10,236
16.1
25.0
|Provision for taxes on income
2,165
3.3
1,042
1.7
107.8
|Net earnings from Continuing Operations
$
10,635
16.0
$
9,194
14.4
15.7
|Net earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of tax
-
21,910
|Net earnings
$
10,635
$
31,104
|Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations
$
4.38
$
3.53
24.1
|Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Discontinued Operations
$
-
$
8.42
|Average shares outstanding (Diluted)
2,429.5
2,603.4
|Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations
16.9
%
10.2
%
|Adjusted earnings from Continuing Operations before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)
|Earnings before provision for taxes on income from Continuing Operations
$
23,558
35.5
$
23,574
37.0
(0.1
)
|Net earnings from Continuing Operations
$
19,296
29.1
$
19,847
31.1
(2.8
)
|Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations
$
7.94
$
7.62
4.2
|Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations
18.1
%
15.8
%
|(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Third Quarter
Nine Months Ended
|(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data)
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Net Earnings from Continuing Operations, after tax- as reported
$
2,694
$
4,309
$
10,635
$
9,194
|Pre-tax Adjustments
Litigation related
2,388
(51
)
5,466
6,986
|Intangible Asset Amortization expense
1,171
1,132
3,355
3,384
|COVID-19 Vaccine related costs 1
4
44
77
653
|Restructuring related 2
47
384
207
659
|Medical Device Regulation 3
38
74
157
223
|Acquisition, integration and divestiture related
328
22
928
102
|(Gains)/losses on securities
(37
)
1,005
374
1,076
|IPR&D impairments
-
206
194
255
|Tax Adjustments
|Tax impact on special item adjustments 4
(762
)
(482
)
(2,055
)
(2,769
)
|Tax legislation and other tax related
5
134
(42
)
84
|Adjusted Net Earnings from Continuing Operations, after tax
$
5,876
$
6,777
$
19,296
$
19,847
|Average shares outstanding (Diluted)
2,427.9
2,549.7
2,429.5
2,603.4
|Adjusted net earnings per share from Continuing Operations (Diluted)
$
2.42
$
2.66
$
7.94
$
7.62
|Operational adjusted net earnings per share from Continuing Operations (Diluted)
$
2.41
$
7.94
|Notes:
1
|COVID-19 Vaccine related costs include remaining commitments and obligations, including external manufacturing network exit costs and required clinical trial expenses, associated with the Company's completion of its COVID-19 vaccine contractual commitments.
2
|In fiscal 2023, the company completed a prioritization of its research and development (R&D) investment within the Innovative Medicine segment to focus on the most promising medicines with the greatest benefit to patients. This resulted in the exit of certain programs within therapeutic areas. The R&D program exits are primarily in infectious diseases and vaccines including the discontinuation of its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) adult vaccine program, hepatitis and HIV development. The restructuring expense of $19 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2024 ($100 million Q3 2024 YTD) and $149 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2023 ($424 million Q3 2023 YTD) includes the termination of partnered and non-partnered program costs, asset impairments and asset divestments.
|In fiscal 2023, the company initiated a restructuring program of its Orthopaedics franchise within the MedTech segment to streamline operations by exiting certain markets, product lines and distribution network arrangements. The restructuring expense of $28 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2024 ($107 million Q3 2024 YTD) and $235 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2023 ($235 million Q3 2023 YTD) primarily includes inventory and instrument reserves related to the market and product exits.
3
|European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) costs represent one-time compliance costs for the Company's previously registered products. MDR is a replacement of the existing European Medical Devices Directive regulatory framework, and manufacturers of currently marketed medical devices were required to comply with EU MDR beginning in May 2021. The Company considers the adoption of EU MDR to be a significant one-time regulatory change and is not indicative of on-going operations. The Company has excluded only external third-party regulatory and consulting costs from its MedTech operating segments' measures of profit and loss used for making operating decisions and assessing performance which will be completed by the end of 2024.
4
|The tax impact related to special item adjustments reflects the current and deferred income taxes associated with the above pre-tax special items in arriving at adjusted earnings.
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
|Adjusted Operational Sales Growth
|THIRD QUARTER 2024 ACTUAL vs. 2023 ACTUAL
|Segments
Innovative Medicine
MedTech
Total
|WW As Reported
4.9%
5.8%
5.2%
|U.S.
7.5%
7.8%
7.6%
|International
1.2%
3.9%
2.2%
|WW Currency
(1.4)
(0.6)
(1.1)
|U.S.
-
-
-
|International
(3.2)
(1.1)
(2.4)
|WW Operational
6.3%
6.4%
6.3%
|U.S.
7.5%
7.8%
7.6%
|International
4.4%
5.0%
4.6%
|Shockwave
(3.1)
(1.1)
|U.S.
(4.4)
(1.4)
|International
(1.8)
(0.7)
|All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures (A&D)
0.1
0.4
0.2
|U.S.
0.1
0.8
0.3
|International
0.2
0.0
0.1
|WW Adjusted Operational Ex A&D
6.4%
3.7%
5.4%
|U.S.
7.6%
4.2%
6.5%
|International
4.6%
3.2%
4.0%
|COVID-19 Vaccine
0.3
0.2
|U.S.
0.0
0.0
|International
0.8
0.5
|WW Adjusted Operational Ex A&D & COVID-19 Vaccine
6.7%
3.7%
5.6%
|U.S.
7.6%
4.2%
6.5%
|International
5.4%
3.2%
4.5%
|Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
|Adjusted Operational Sales Growth
|NINE MONTHS 2024 ACTUAL vs. 2023 ACTUAL
|Segments
Innovative Medicine
MedTech
Total
|WW As Reported
3.9%
4.1%
4.0%
|U.S.
8.2%
6.7%
7.7%
|International
(1.7)%
1.6%
(0.4)%
|WW Currency
(1.6)
(1.6)
(1.6)
|U.S.
-
-
-
|International
(3.8)
(3.1)
(3.5)
|WW Operational
5.5%
5.7%
5.6%
|U.S.
8.2%
6.7%
7.7%
|International
2.1%
4.7%
3.1%
|Shockwave
(1.3)
(0.5)
|U.S.
(2.1)
(0.7)
|International
(0.6)
(0.2)
|All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures (A&D)
0.1
0.3
0.2
|U.S.
0.1
0.7
0.3
|International
0.1
0.1
0.1
|WW Adjusted Operational Ex A&D
5.6%
4.7%
5.3%
|U.S.
8.3%
5.3%
7.3%
|International
2.2%
4.2%
3.0%
|COVID-19 Vaccine
2.4
1.5
|U.S.
0.0
0.0
|International
5.3
3.2
|WW Adjusted Operational Ex A&D & COVID-19 Vaccine
8.0%
4.7%
6.8%
|U.S.
8.3%
5.3%
7.3%
|International
7.5%
4.2%
6.2%
|Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
THIRD QUARTER
NINE MONTHS
% Change
% Change
|INNOVATIVE MEDICINE SEGMENT (2)
2024
2023
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
2024
2023
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
|IMMUNOLOGY
|US
$
3,068
3,193
-3.9
%
-3.9
%
-
$
8,499
8,506
-0.1
%
-0.1
%
-
|Intl
1,552
1,656
-6.2
%
-2.1
%
-4.1
%
5,090
4,951
2.8
%
7.3
%
-4.5
%
|WW
4,621
4,849
-4.7
%
-3.3
%
-1.4
%
13,590
13,457
1.0
%
2.6
%
-1.6
%
|REMICADE
|US
281
296
-5.4
%
-5.4
%
-
778
849
-8.5
%
-8.5
%
-
|US Exports (3)
27
38
-28.9
%
-28.9
%
-
89
112
-20.5
%
-20.5
%
-
|Intl
112
127
-11.5
%
-6.5
%
-5.0
%
380
449
-15.4
%
-11.3
%
-4.1
%
|WW
419
461
-9.1
%
-7.7
%
-1.4
%
1,246
1,410
-11.6
%
-10.3
%
-1.3
%
|SIMPONI / SIMPONI ARIA
|US
299
310
-3.7
%
-3.7
%
-
820
866
-5.3
%
-5.3
%
-
|Intl
218
319
-31.8
%
-23.3
%
-8.5
%
787
829
-5.1
%
4.1
%
-9.2
%
|WW
516
629
-18.0
%
-13.6
%
-4.4
%
1,607
1,695
-5.2
%
-0.7
%
-4.5
%
|STELARA
|US
1,770
1,912
-7.5
%
-7.5
%
-
5,021
5,180
-3.1
%
-3.1
%
-
|Intl
906
951
-4.8
%
-2.3
%
-2.5
%
2,991
2,925
2.2
%
5.4
%
-3.2
%
|WW
2,676
2,864
-6.6
%
-5.7
%
-0.9
%
8,012
8,105
-1.2
%
0.0
%
-1.2
%
|TREMFYA
|US
691
634
9.1
%
9.1
%
-
1,789
1,490
20.1
%
20.1
%
-
|Intl
316
258
22.6
%
26.9
%
-4.3
%
932
747
24.7
%
29.6
%
-4.9
%
|WW
1,007
891
13.0
%
14.3
%
-1.3
%
2,721
2,237
21.6
%
23.3
%
-1.7
%
|OTHER IMMUNOLOGY
|US
1
2
-45.6
%
-45.6
%
-
3
9
-66.8
%
-66.8
%
-
|Intl
0
0
-
-
-
0
0
-
-
-
|WW
1
2
-45.6
%
-45.6
%
-
3
9
-66.8
%
-66.8
%
-
|INFECTIOUS DISEASES
|US
365
360
1.5
%
1.5
%
-
1,023
1,147
-10.8
%
-10.8
%
-
|Intl
471
500
-5.7
%
-5.1
%
-0.6
%
1,599
2,420
-33.9
%
-33.4
%
-0.5
%
|WW
836
859
-2.7
%
-2.4
%
-0.3
%
2,622
3,566
-26.5
%
-26.1
%
-0.4
%
|COVID-19 VACCINE
|US
0
0
-
-
-
0
0
-
-
-
|Intl
1
41
-97.7
%
-98.9
%
1.2
%
198
1,073
-81.6
%
-81.6
%
0.0
%
|WW
1
41
-97.7
%
-98.9
%
1.2
%
198
1,073
-81.6
%
-81.6
%
0.0
%
|EDURANT / rilpivirine
|US
8
9
-15.8
%
-15.8
%
-
24
26
-10.0
%
-10.0
%
-
|Intl
323
287
12.3
%
11.4
%
0.9
%
926
816
13.5
%
13.3
%
0.2
%
|WW
330
297
11.5
%
10.6
%
0.9
%
950
843
12.7
%
12.6
%
0.1
%
|PREZISTA / PREZCOBIX / REZOLSTA / SYMTUZA
|US
355
345
2.8
%
2.8
%
-
990
1,105
-10.5
%
-10.5
%
-
|Intl
94
102
-6.9
%
-3.0
%
-3.9
%
315
310
1.8
%
4.3
%
-2.5
%
|WW
449
447
0.6
%
1.5
%
-0.9
%
1,305
1,415
-7.8
%
-7.2
%
-0.6
%
|OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES
|US
3
5
-52.2
%
-52.2
%
-
10
15
-37.7
%
-37.7
%
-
|Intl
53
69
-23.2
%
-20.5
%
-2.7
%
160
220
-27.4
%
-24.2
%
-3.2
%
|WW
55
74
-25.4
%
-22.9
%
-2.5
%
169
235
-28.0
%
-25.1
%
-2.9
%
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
THIRD QUARTER
NINE MONTHS
% Change
% Change
2024
2023
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
2024
2023
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
|NEUROSCIENCE
|US
1,094
1,036
5.6
%
5.6
%
-
3,250
3,043
6.8
%
6.8
%
-
|Intl
662
706
-6.2
%
-3.9
%
-2.3
%
2,090
2,296
-8.9
%
-4.8
%
-4.1
%
|WW
1,755
1,742
0.8
%
1.7
%
-0.9
%
5,340
5,339
0.0
%
1.8
%
-1.8
%
|CONCERTA / Methylphenidate
|US
26
57
-55.0
%
-55.0
%
-
101
191
-47.5
%
-47.5
%
-
|Intl
117
133
-11.9
%
-8.5
%
-3.4
%
382
412
-7.3
%
-2.9
%
-4.4
%
|WW
142
189
-24.8
%
-22.5
%
-2.3
%
482
603
-20.0
%
-17.0
%
-3.0
%
|INVEGA SUSTENNA / XEPLION /
INVEGA TRINZA / TREVICTA
|US
780
730
6.8
%
6.8
%
-
2,329
2,164
7.6
%
7.6
%
-
|Intl
269
299
-10.1
%
-8.3
%
-1.8
%
830
940
-11.7
%
-8.7
%
-3.0
%
|WW
1,049
1,029
1.9
%
2.4
%
-0.5
%
3,159
3,104
1.8
%
2.7
%
-0.9
%
|SPRAVATO
|US
243
154
56.8
%
56.8
%
-
660
409
61.2
%
61.2
%
-
|Intl
42
29
44.6
%
47.4
%
-2.8
%
120
74
62.9
%
65.0
%
-2.1
%
|WW
284
183
54.9
%
55.3
%
-0.4
%
780
483
61.5
%
61.8
%
-0.3
%
|OTHER NEUROSCIENCE
|US
46
94
-51.4
%
-51.4
%
-
161
278
-42.1
%
-42.1
%
-
|Intl
235
245
-4.4
%
-2.0
%
-2.4
%
759
870
-12.8
%
-7.4
%
-5.4
%
|WW
281
340
-17.4
%
-15.7
%
-1.7
%
920
1,149
-19.9
%
-15.8
%
-4.1
%
|ONCOLOGY
|US
2,816
2,219
26.9
%
26.9
%
-
7,835
6,177
26.8
%
26.8
%
-
|Intl
2,565
2,313
10.9
%
14.3
%
-3.4
%
7,450
6,865
8.5
%
12.6
%
-4.1
%
|WW
5,380
4,533
18.7
%
20.5
%
-1.8
%
15,284
13,043
17.2
%
19.3
%
-2.1
%
|CARVYKTI
|US
258
140
84.9
%
84.9
%
-
565
324
74.6
%
74.6
%
-
|Intl
27
12
*
*
*
63
17
*
*
*
|WW
286
152
87.7
%
87.6
%
0.1
%
629
341
84.3
%
84.2
%
0.1
%
|DARZALEX
|US
1,684
1,369
23.0
%
23.0
%
-
4,789
3,882
23.4
%
23.4
%
-
|Intl
1,332
1,130
17.9
%
22.8
%
-4.9
%
3,797
3,312
14.6
%
19.9
%
-5.3
%
|WW
3,016
2,499
20.7
%
22.9
%
-2.2
%
8,586
7,194
19.3
%
21.8
%
-2.5
%
|ERLEADA
|US
337
288
17.1
%
17.1
%
-
940
778
20.8
%
20.8
%
-
|Intl
453
342
32.4
%
34.0
%
-1.6
%
1,275
961
32.6
%
35.6
%
-3.0
%
|WW
790
631
25.4
%
26.3
%
-0.9
%
2,215
1,740
27.3
%
29.0
%
-1.7
%
|IMBRUVICA
|US
259
264
-1.9
%
-1.9
%
-
770
796
-3.2
%
-3.2
%
-
|Intl
494
545
-9.2
%
-7.2
%
-2.0
%
1,537
1,681
-8.5
%
-6.1
%
-2.4
%
|WW
753
808
-6.8
%
-5.5
%
-1.3
%
2,307
2,476
-6.8
%
-5.2
%
-1.6
%
|TECVAYLI
|US
105
93
13.5
%
13.5
%
-
310
232
34.0
%
34.0
%
-
|Intl
30
19
54.2
%
59.4
%
-5.2
%
93
37
*
*
*
|WW
135
112
20.6
%
21.4
%
-0.8
%
403
269
49.6
%
50.0
%
-0.4
%
|ZYTIGA / abiraterone acetate
|US
5
16
-66.0
%
-66.0
%
-
25
41
-38.0
%
-38.0
%
-
|Intl
144
199
-27.1
%
-24.4
%
-2.7
%
470
646
-27.1
%
-22.8
%
-4.3
%
|WW
150
214
-30.0
%
-27.5
%
-2.5
%
496
686
-27.8
%
-23.7
%
-4.1
%
|OTHER ONCOLOGY
|US
168
50
*
*
-
435
125
*
*
-
|Intl
83
67
24.8
%
27.6
%
-2.8
%
214
211
2.0
%
4.8
%
-2.8
%
|WW
250
117
*
*
*
649
336
93.4
%
95.1
%
-1.7
%
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
THIRD QUARTER
NINE MONTHS
% Change
% Change
2024
2023
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
2024
2023
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
|PULMONARY HYPERTENSION
|US
815
680
20.0
%
20.0
%
-
2,324
1,964
18.4
%
18.4
%
-
|Intl
287
274
4.5
%
9.7
%
-5.2
%
866
835
3.7
%
10.6
%
-6.9
%
|WW
1,102
954
15.6
%
17.0
%
-1.4
%
3,190
2,798
14.0
%
16.1
%
-2.1
%
|OPSUMIT
|US
406
323
25.4
%
25.4
%
-
1,135
924
22.8
%
22.8
%
-
|Intl
165
166
-0.2
%
1.7
%
-1.9
%
504
512
-1.6
%
2.2
%
-3.8
%
|WW
571
490
16.8
%
17.4
%
-0.6
%
1,639
1,437
14.1
%
15.4
%
-1.3
%
|UPTRAVI
|US
379
336
12.7
%
12.7
%
-
1,120
978
14.5
%
14.5
%
-
|Intl
80
66
21.8
%
28.2
%
-6.4
%
232
185
25.5
%
33.5
%
-8.0
%
|WW
458
402
14.2
%
15.2
%
-1.0
%
1,352
1,163
16.3
%
17.5
%
-1.2
%
|OTHER PULMONARY HYPERTENSION
|US
32
20
54.0
%
54.0
%
-
70
61
14.0
%
14.0
%
-
|Intl
40
42
-3.9
%
12.4
%
-16.3
%
129
137
-5.8
%
10.9
%
-16.7
%
|WW
72
63
15.0
%
25.9
%
-10.9
%
199
199
0.3
%
11.9
%
-11.6
%
|CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER
|US
713
763
-6.5
%
-6.5
%
-
2,061
2,254
-8.5
%
-8.5
%
-
|Intl
170
194
-11.9
%
-10.0
%
-1.9
%
543
580
-6.4
%
-4.6
%
-1.8
%
|WW
884
957
-7.6
%
-7.2
%
-0.4
%
2,605
2,834
-8.1
%
-7.7
%
-0.4
%
|XARELTO
|US
592
625
-5.2
%
-5.2
%
-
1,697
1,840
-7.8
%
-7.8
%
-
|Intl
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|WW
592
625
-5.2
%
-5.2
%
-
1,697
1,840
-7.8
%
-7.8
%
-
|OTHER
|US
121
139
-12.2
%
-12.2
%
-
364
414
-11.9
%
-11.9
%
-
|Intl
170
194
-11.9
%
-10.0
%
-1.9
%
543
580
-6.4
%
-4.6
%
-1.8
%
|WW
292
332
-12.0
%
-10.9
%
-1.1
%
908
994
-8.7
%
-7.7
%
-1.0
%
|TOTAL INNOVATIVE MEDICINE
|US
8,871
8,249
7.5
%
7.5
%
-
24,993
23,090
8.2
%
8.2
%
-
|Intl
5,709
5,644
1.2
%
4.4
%
-3.2
%
17,639
17,947
-1.7
%
2.1
%
-3.8
%
|WW
$
14,580
$
13,893
4.9
%
6.3
%
-1.4
%
$
42,632
41,037
3.9
%
5.5
%
-1.6
%
|See footnotes at end of schedule
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
THIRD QUARTER
NINE MONTHS
% Change
% Change
|MEDTECH SEGMENT (2)
2024
2023
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
2024
2023
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
|CARDIOVASCULAR (4)
|US
$
1,148
891
28.6
%
28.6
%
-
$
3,292
2,662
23.6
%
23.6
%
-
|Intl
819
667
22.8
%
23.7
%
-0.9
%
2,353
2,019
16.5
%
20.5
%
-4.0
%
|WW
1,966
1,558
26.2
%
26.5
%
-0.3
%
5,645
4,681
20.6
%
22.3
%
-1.7
%
|ELECTROPHYSIOLOGY
|US
660
611
7.9
%
7.9
%
-
2,057
1,791
14.8
%
14.8
%
-
|Intl
619
549
12.7
%
13.8
%
-1.1
%
1,889
1,658
14.0
%
18.2
%
-4.2
%
|WW
1,279
1,161
10.2
%
10.7
%
-0.5
%
3,946
3,449
14.4
%
16.5
%
-2.1
%
|ABIOMED
|US
293
254
15.4
%
15.4
%
-
905
790
14.5
%
14.5
%
-
|Intl
68
57
20.1
%
20.1
%
0.0
%
207
176
17.7
%
20.0
%
-2.3
%
|WW
362
311
16.3
%
16.3
%
0.0
%
1,112
966
15.1
%
15.5
%
-0.4
%
|SHOCKWAVE (5)
|US
163
-
*
*
-
240
-
*
*
-
|Intl
66
-
*
*
-
66
-
*
*
-
|WW
229
-
*
*
-
306
-
*
*
-
|OTHER CARDIOVASCULAR (4)
|US
30
26
16.7
%
16.7
%
-
89
81
10.6
%
10.6
%
-
|Intl
66
61
7.7
%
7.5
%
0.2
%
192
186
3.0
%
5.7
%
-2.7
%
|WW
96
87
10.4
%
10.2
%
0.2
%
281
267
5.3
%
7.2
%
-1.9
%
|ORTHOPAEDICS
|US
1,359
1,349
0.7
%
0.7
%
-
4,229
4,100
3.2
%
3.2
%
-
|Intl
832
815
2.0
%
2.2
%
-0.2
%
2,614
2,574
1.5
%
3.1
%
-1.6
%
|WW
2,191
2,164
1.2
%
1.3
%
-0.1
%
6,843
6,674
2.5
%
3.2
%
-0.7
%
|HIPS
|US
250
239
4.8
%
4.8
%
-
785
730
7.5
%
7.5
%
-
|Intl
131
136
-3.6
%
-3.2
%
-0.4
%
435
432
0.6
%
2.4
%
-1.8
%
|WW
381
375
1.7
%
1.9
%
-0.2
%
1,220
1,162
5.0
%
5.6
%
-0.6
%
|KNEES
|US
212
207
2.2
%
2.2
%
-
684
654
4.5
%
4.5
%
-
|Intl
140
131
6.9
%
7.0
%
-0.1
%
463
415
11.5
%
12.7
%
-1.2
%
|WW
352
338
4.0
%
4.1
%
-0.1
%
1,147
1,069
7.2
%
7.7
%
-0.5
%
|TRAUMA
|US
497
488
1.8
%
1.8
%
-
1,499
1,462
2.5
%
2.5
%
-
|Intl
265
253
4.2
%
4.8
%
-0.6
%
786
775
1.4
%
3.0
%
-1.6
%
|WW
761
742
2.6
%
2.8
%
-0.2
%
2,285
2,238
2.1
%
2.7
%
-0.6
%
|SPINE, SPORTS & OTHER
|US
400
415
-3.6
%
-3.6
%
-
1,262
1,254
0.6
%
0.6
%
-
|Intl
296
295
0.4
%
0.4
%
0.0
%
930
952
-2.3
%
-0.6
%
-1.7
%
|WW
696
710
-1.9
%
-2.0
%
0.1
%
2,191
2,205
-0.6
%
0.1
%
-0.7
%
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
THIRD QUARTER
NINE MONTHS
% Change
% Change
2024
2023
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
2024
2023
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
|SURGERY
|US
983
994
-1.1
%
-1.1
%
-
2,965
2,984
-0.6
%
-0.6
%
-
|Intl
1,451
1,483
-2.2
%
-0.3
%
-1.9
%
4,373
4,522
-3.3
%
0.4
%
-3.7
%
|WW
2,434
2,479
-1.8
%
-0.7
%
-1.1
%
7,338
7,507
-2.2
%
0.0
%
-2.2
%
|ADVANCED
|US
448
455
-1.4
%
-1.4
%
-
1,360
1,365
-0.4
%
-0.4
%
-
|Intl
661
709
-6.8
%
-5.1
%
-1.7
%
1,977
2,139
-7.6
%
-4.2
%
-3.4
%
|WW
1,109
1,164
-4.7
%
-3.6
%
-1.1
%
3,337
3,504
-4.8
%
-2.7
%
-2.1
%
|GENERAL
|US
535
540
-0.9
%
-0.9
%
-
1,605
1,619
-0.9
%
-0.9
%
-
|Intl
791
775
2.1
%
4.0
%
-1.9
%
2,397
2,383
0.6
%
4.4
%
-3.8
%
|WW
1,325
1,314
0.8
%
2.0
%
-1.2
%
4,001
4,002
0.0
%
2.3
%
-2.3
%
|VISION
|US
549
512
7.2
%
7.2
%
-
1,619
1,599
1.3
%
1.3
%
-
|Intl
751
744
0.9
%
1.8
%
-0.9
%
2,224
2,265
-1.8
%
1.0
%
-2.8
%
|WW
1,300
1,256
3.5
%
4.0
%
-0.5
%
3,843
3,864
-0.5
%
1.1
%
-1.6
%
|CONTACT LENSES / OTHER
|US
441
399
10.2
%
10.2
%
-
1,288
1,252
2.8
%
2.8
%
-
|Intl
527
529
-0.3
%
0.6
%
-0.9
%
1,508
1,568
-3.8
%
-0.4
%
-3.4
%
|WW
968
928
4.2
%
4.7
%
-0.5
%
2,796
2,820
-0.9
%
1.0
%
-1.9
%
|SURGICAL
|US
108
112
-3.6
%
-3.6
%
-
331
346
-4.4
%
-4.4
%
-
|Intl
225
216
3.9
%
4.7
%
-0.8
%
717
698
2.7
%
4.2
%
-1.5
%
|WW
333
328
1.3
%
1.9
%
-0.6
%
1,048
1,044
0.3
%
1.4
%
-1.1
%
|TOTAL MEDTECH
|US
4,038
3,747
7.8
%
7.8
%
-
12,105
11,345
6.7
%
6.7
%
-
|Intl
3,853
3,711
3.9
%
5.0
%
-1.1
%
11,564
11,382
1.6
%
4.7
%
-3.1
%
|WW
$
7,891
$
7,458
5.8
%
6.4
%
-0.6
%
$
23,669
22,727
4.1
%
5.7
%
-1.6
%
|Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely
|* Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful
|(1) Operational growth excludes the effect of translational currency
|(2) Unaudited
|(3) Reported as U.S. sales
|(4) Previously referred to as Interventional Solutions
|(5) Acquired on May 31, 2024
|Supplemental Sales Information (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in Millions)
THIRD QUARTER
NINE MONTHS
Percent Change
Percent Change
2024
2023
Total
Operations
Currency
2024
2023
Total
Operations
Currency
|Innovative Medicine
|U.S.
$
8,871
8,249
7.5
7.5
-
$
24,993
23,090
8.2
8.2
-
|International
5,709
5,644
1.2
4.4
(3.2
)
17,639
17,947
(1.7
)
2.1
(3.8
)
|Worldwide
14,580
13,893
4.9
6.3
(1.4
)
42,632
41,037
3.9
5.5
(1.6
)
|COVID-19 Vaccine
|U.S.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|International
1
41
(97.7
)
(98.9
)
1.2
198
1,073
(81.6
)
(81.6
)
0.0
|Worldwide
1
41
(97.7
)
(98.9
)
1.2
198
1,073
(81.6
)
(81.6
)
0.0
|Innovative Medicine excluding COVID-19 Vaccine
|U.S.
8,871
8,249
7.5
7.5
-
24,993
23,090
8.2
8.2
-
|International
5,708
5,603
1.9
5.2
(3.3
)
17,441
16,874
3.4
7.4
(4.0
)
|Worldwide
14,579
13,852
5.2
6.6
(1.4
)
42,434
39,964
6.2
7.9
(1.7
)
|Worldwide
|U.S.
12,909
11,996
7.6
7.6
-
37,098
34,435
7.7
7.7
-
|International
9,562
9,355
2.2
4.6
(2.4
)
29,203
29,329
(0.4
)
3.1
(3.5
)
|Worldwide
22,471
21,351
5.2
6.3
(1.1
)
66,301
63,764
4.0
5.6
(1.6
)
|COVID-19 Vaccine